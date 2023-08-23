Rogue Baron Plc - Equity Raise

23 August 2023

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Equity Raise

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to announce that it has raised £50,000 by way of with the issue of 6,666,667 new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.0075 per share.

Admission to AQSE Growth Market

Application will be made for the 6,666,667 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the new ordinary shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 30 August 2023. The new ordinary shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 96,709,743 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The figure of 96,709,743 Ordinary Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936