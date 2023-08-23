Invinity Energy Systems plc to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, September 7, 2023

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCQX:IESVF), the leading global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries for utility-grade energy storage, today announces that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2 PM (PST). CEO Larry Zulch will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 5 PM Eastern Time (2 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48824

Invinity's modular vanadium flow battery (VFB) systems are being deployed at ever greater scale around the world. To date, the Company has delivered, or is contracted to deliver, over 65 MWh of its VFBs at over 70 sites in 15 countries. Key examples include the 8.4 MWh VFB system deployed by Elemental Energy at its Chappice Lake Solar + Storage project in Alberta, Canada, an 8 MWh VFB system for the Spencer Energy project in South Australia and a 10 MWh VFB system for the Viejas Casino microgrid project in Southern California.

Invinity is also developing its next-generation VFB in collaboration with Gamesa Electric S.A.U., part of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. A first pilot project of this next-generation VFB, supported with funding from the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (B.C. CICE) will be installed next year near the Company's manufacturing facility in Vancouver, Canada. Further pilot projects are expected to be announced in due course with full commercial launch of the product expected from 2024.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Invinity Energy Systems, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver (BC).

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc (AIM: IES) (AQSE: IES) (OTCQX: IESVF) manufactures vanadium flow batteries for large-scale, high-throughput energy storage requirements of business, industry and electrical networks.

Invinity's factory-built flow batteries run continually with no degradation for over 25 years, making them suitable for the most demanding applications in renewable energy production. Energy storage systems based on Invinity's batteries are safe, reliable, and economical, and range in size from less than 250 kilowatt-hours to tens of megawatt-hours.

Invinity was created in April 2020 through the merger of two flow battery industry leaders: redT energy plc and Avalon Battery Corporation. With over 65 MWh of systems already deployed or contracted for delivery across over 70 sites in 15 countries, Invinity is active in all major global energy storage markets and has operations in the UK, Canada, USA, China and Australia. Invinity Energy Systems plc is listed in the UK on AIM and AQSE and trades in the USA on OTCQX.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

