InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Data Center Liquid Cooling Market worth $30.61 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-User Industry (Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Banking, IT And Telecom, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail), Data Center (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise) And Solution (Indirect & Direct Cooling)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global data center liquid cooling market size is valued at US$ 3.56 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 30.61 Bn in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 27.22% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Data center operators utilize cooling methods known as data center liquid cooling to keep the temperature in data centers within an acceptable range. Data centers must be able to process massive volumes of data 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Data processing equipment emits heat energy, necessitating cooling to prevent equipment damage from heat. These cutting-edge solutions also directly increase data center energy requirements, which elevates component operating temperatures.

Furthermore, tremendous progress has been made in artificial intelligence, algorithms, 5G networks, and augmented and virtual reality. As a result, the need for cooling solutions in the IT and telecom industries will be substantial during the forecast period, assisting market expansion. The growing use of modern technologies such as cryptocurrency, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) is expected to create profitable prospects for the market, further accelerating the growth rate of the data center liquid cooling market.

Moreover, market participants' increasing number of product releases and other developments provide much growth potential within the industry. In the case of a liquid leak, additional instruments and controls must also be installed. All these factors raise the cost of deploying liquid cooling technology. These high prices are also projected to hamper market growth during the projection period.

Some of the prominent players in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market are:

ALFA LAVAL

Asetek, Inc

Asperitas

Black Box

Boyd

Chilldyne

COOLIT SYSTEMS

DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

ExaScaler Inc

FUJITSU

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc

Iceotope Technologies Limited

LiquidStack and Allied Control

Motivair Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric

Submer

Wiwynn

ZutaCore

JETCOOL Technologies Inc

CoolestDC

TMGcore, Inc.

FLUIX Inc

Ferveret

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 3.56 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 30.61 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 27.22 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By End-User Industry, By Data Center and By Solution Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape ALFA LAVAL, Asetek, Inc, Asperitas, Black Box, Boyd, Chilldyne, COOLIT SYSTEMS, DCX The Liquid Cooling Company, ExaScaler Inc, FUJITSU, Green Revolution Cooling, Inc, Iceotope Technologies Limited, LiquidStack and Allied Control, Motivair Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Submer, Wiwynn, ZutaCore, JETCOOL Technologies Inc, CoolestDC, TMGcore, Inc., FLUIX Inc, and Ferveret Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report, Modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape. Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Modules of liquid cooling and data centers present an optimal method to operators. Movable data centers are available in various configurations, including enclosure, ISO container, and skid-mounted, and are deployed to meet the needs of businesses. The Data Center Liquid Cooling market is predicted to develop because of the speed of deployment, space requirements, capacity, and versatility. Secondly, the COVID-19 outbreak has raised demands for data centers tremendously. Video calls and VPN use are increasing as more people work from home. Allied health practitioners are increasingly using these applications. Liquid-based cooling is less expensive and more efficient at absorbing heat from the heat sink. As a result, the advantages of liquid-based solutions are likely to provide profitable prospects.

Challenges:

Conventional items are interchangeable and widely used in operating systems. Using hardware products incompatible with clients is a key barrier to the widespread adoption of any computer technology. As a result, the need for standards for liquid cooling systems will represent a significant challenge to the data center liquid cooling market over the projection period. Establishing liquid cooling systems is more expensive than implementing air cooling systems, and the parts and accessories necessary for liquid cooling must be of high quality. All these factors raise the cost of deploying liquid cooling technology. These high prices are also projected to hamper market growth during the projection period.

Regional Trends:

The North American regional market is projected to register a major market share. The region had a massive surge in the penetration of linked devices. Datacenter sponsors are increasingly funding direct-to-chip and liquid immersion cooling technologies. The international development of 5G networks, of which the United States is a pioneer, has increased the importance of edge data centers. Numerous American operators, including Edge Presence, Edge Micro, and American Towers, have begun to invest in these centers. Besides, the Asia Pacific region had a substantial share of the market. Increasing online usage understanding is also likely to stimulate cooling product sales. The Internet generates a lot of data, necessitating big data and liquid cooling solutions. Furthermore, the increased demand for cloud data storage and file cabinets is driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market. Additionally, big data across industry verticals is a powerful driver for this industry.

Key Developments In The Market:

In August 2023, Boyd is innovating liquid-cooling technology so artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data centers can be more energy- and resource-efficient. Boyd's liquid technology will cool power-dense AI processors and high-performance data centers. Current extreme air-cooled technologies face challenges when sustainably cooling to AI power requirements.

Boyd is innovating liquid-cooling technology so artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data centers can be more energy- and resource-efficient. Boyd's liquid technology will cool power-dense AI processors and high-performance data centers. Current extreme air-cooled technologies face challenges when sustainably cooling to AI power requirements. In June 2023, GRC introduced a new offering for blockchain applications - HashRaQ MAX, a next-gen, productivity-driven, immersion cooling solution that tackles the extreme heat loads generated by crypto mining. The precisely engineered system features a high-performance cooling distribution unit (CDU) that supports high-density configuration and ensures maximum mining capability with minimal infrastructure costs, allowing for installation in nearly any location with access to power and water.

GRC introduced a new offering for blockchain applications - HashRaQ MAX, a next-gen, productivity-driven, immersion cooling solution that tackles the extreme heat loads generated by crypto mining. The precisely engineered system features a high-performance cooling distribution unit (CDU) that supports high-density configuration and ensures maximum mining capability with minimal infrastructure costs, allowing for installation in nearly any location with access to power and water. In Feb 2023, Alfa Laval launched the Cooling Pod as an answer to the demand for more flexible and sustainable cooling solutions for edge-computing data centers. The new solution consists of a 20-foot container with all the components needed to deliver cooling for direct-to-chip and immersion cooling applications.

Alfa Laval launched the Cooling Pod as an answer to the demand for more flexible and sustainable cooling solutions for edge-computing data centers. The new solution consists of a 20-foot container with all the components needed to deliver cooling for direct-to-chip and immersion cooling applications. In Nov 2021, Schneider Electric signed a partnership to sell Chilldyne's direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems. The power and cooling giant will offer Chilldyne's negative pressure liquid cooling system, offering worldwide sales and support on the patented products. The products will sit alongside Schneider's existing Uniflair cooling and chilling products.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on End-use

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Data Center

Hyperscale

Colocation

Enterprise

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Solution

Indirect Cooling

In-Row Based



In-Rack Based

Direct Cooling

Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling System



Immersion Cooling System



Single-Phase Immersion Cooling





Chassis-Based Immersion Cooling







Tub-Based Immersion Cooling





Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

The Benelux Union

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

