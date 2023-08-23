Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023

WKN: A3EJG7 | ISIN: SE0020678159 | Ticker-Symbol: 99B0
Frankfurt
23.08.23
16:20 Uhr
0,020 Euro
-0,006
-21,54 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
23.08.2023 | 16:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (441/23)

At the request of QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals
Holding AB equity right will be traded on First North as from August 24, 2023. 



Security name: QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB TO10

Short name: QUIA TO10

ISIN code: SE0020844744

Orderbook ID: 302399

Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during August 11, 2023 - August 23,
2023. However, the issue price shall not be below shares quota value and not
above SEK 1.2 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in
QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB 

Subscription period: August 25, 2023 - September 8, 2023.

Last trading day: September 6, 2023



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
