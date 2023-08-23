Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (441/23)

At the request of QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB equity right will be traded on First North as from August 24, 2023. Security name: QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB TO10 Short name: QUIA TO10 ISIN code: SE0020844744 Orderbook ID: 302399 Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during August 11, 2023 - August 23, 2023. However, the issue price shall not be below shares quota value and not above SEK 1.2 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB Subscription period: August 25, 2023 - September 8, 2023. Last trading day: September 6, 2023 This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.