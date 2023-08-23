Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Nordic LEVEL Group TO5B (442/23)

At the request of Nordic LEVEL Group , Nordic LEVEL Group equity right will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from August 24, 2023. Security name: Nordic LEVEL Group teckningsoption serie 2023/2024:1 Short name: LEVEL TO5B ISIN code: SE0020356160 Orderbook ID: 302400 Terms: One (1) equity right entitles to subscription of one (1) share in Nordic LEVEL Group, subscription price SEK 1.10 per share Subscription period: June 14 - 28, 2024 Last trading day: June 25, 2024 This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.