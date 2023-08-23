Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
GlobeNewswire
23.08.2023 | 16:22
128 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Nordic LEVEL Group TO5B (442/23)

At the request of Nordic LEVEL Group , Nordic LEVEL Group equity right will be
traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from August 24, 2023. 



Security name: Nordic LEVEL Group teckningsoption serie 2023/2024:1

Short name: LEVEL TO5B

ISIN code: SE0020356160

Orderbook ID: 302400



Terms: One (1) equity right entitles to subscription of one (1) share in Nordic
LEVEL Group, subscription price SEK 1.10 per share 

Subscription period: June 14 - 28, 2024

Last trading day: June 25, 2024







This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463
83 00.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
