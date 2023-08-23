India installed 3.6 GW of solar capacity in the first half of 2023, down 53% year on year, due to project extensions for numerous large-scale initiatives.From pv magazine India India installed 3.6 GW of solar capacity in the first six months of 2023, down 53% from the 7.6 GW installed in the corresponding period last year. Additions reached 1.7 GW in the second quarter alone, down 58% from 4 GW installed in the second quarter of 2022, according to new data from Mercom India Research. Large-scale solar projects accounted for 77% (more than 1.3 GW) of the capacity added in the second quarter of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...