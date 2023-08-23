Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions to Advise Next Realm AI on Medical Internet of Things Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) announced inclusion to Next Realm AI research lab to explore development of healthcare IoT solutions utilizing data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Wearable Healthcare Solutions will collaborate and advise Next Realm AI, an artificial intelligence and data analytics research lab located in New York City, on such areas as collecting and developing data solutions within the areas of wearables, IoT, and Medical Internet of Things (MIoT).

Tom Bustamante the Founder & CEO of Next Realm AI commented, "Next Realm is excited to announce our new collaboration with Wearable Healthcare Solutions. As a leader in wearable devices and medical IoT, their knowledge and experience will prove tremendously beneficial as our lab pursues cutting-edge AI and data analytics research. We look forward to working together to find new ways technology can improve patient care, while also building value for shareholders."

As an official IBM Business Partner, Next Realm AI assists lab members in integrating leading-edge AI and data solutions into their business operations. By leveraging Next Realm's expertise, clients can modernize processes, boost efficiency, strengthen security, and deliver greater value to customers - all while driving growth and building value. www.nextrealm.ai

About Wearable health Solutions, Inc.

Wearable Health Solutions is a technology company that specializes in the development of innovative wearable devices and mIoT software for personal medical alarms and home security devices that are designed for seniors, as well as emergency response systems for employees who work alone. Our mission is to improve user safety and enhance the overall quality of life through the integration of advanced technology and data analytics. www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/whsi

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearable-health-solutions-inc/

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solution's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (x) Wearable Health Solution's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Contact:

www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

2901 W. Pacific Highway Suite 200

Newport Beach CA 92663

Tel: 949-270-7460

SOURCE: Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776086/Wearable-Health-Solutions-to-Advise-Next-Realm-AI-on-Medical-Internet-of-Things-MIoT-Solutions