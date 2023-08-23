Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy (ISE) has advanced vehicle-integrated PV (VIPV) technology by installing solar cells directly onto a standard sheet-metal car hood. The researchers placed a 115 W prototype array on the hood of a Volkswagen with a specialized lamination process.Fraunhofer ISE researchers are proposing to integrate solar cells into the hoods of cars, as an additional solution to use PV power devices in vehicles or electric vehicles. They said that this is the first attempt at using the standard sheet metal hood of a regular passenger car as a surface for solar power ...

