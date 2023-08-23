Japan House London Announces Special Event Schedule and Giveaways to Celebrate Fifth Anniversary

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate five years since its grand opening by HRH Prince William, Prince of Wales, Japan House London announces a programme of special events and offers, running from 13 to 24 September 2023, including a ramen masterclass with MasterChef winner Tim Anderson, an exhibition 'Late' event and create-your-own Japanese craft workshops, as well as the chance to win two flights to Japan.

Japan House London, which presents Japan's leading creative talent, craftsmanship, and cuisine from its location on Kensington High Street, was officially inaugurated by Prince William, Prince of Wales on 13 September 2018. In his opening speech the Prince said: "This amazing building - Japan House London - is intended to be the bridge across which the best in ideas and creativity between the UK and Japan will flow." Bringing the Prince's words to life, Japan House has since worked on collaborations with the likes of the British Museum, the V&A and the Royal Collection Trust. Its varied programme has included 17 exhibitions and displays, hosting world renowned Japanese talent, from highly popular manga artist Urasawa Naoki through to esteemed architect Sejima Kazuyo. The building itself has welcomed over 1,626,000 visitors who have sought out Japan House London's programme of free events, its range of thoughtfully designed and crafted products in the Shop, the curated collections of books in the library and Japanese drinks and cuisine at the café stand and restaurant.

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Japan House invites guests to join a festival of enticing events, taking place from 13-24 September, encouraging visits from those who have yet to step foot inside and welcoming back all for whom the building and its events have become a regular fixture of London life. The free celebratory event programme includes:

Exhibition 'Late': evening access to the Japan House London gallery to enjoy its current exhibition WAVE: Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts, with a backdrop of exciting DJ sets, spotlight talks, workshops, drinks and snacks

Ramen Masterclass: a unique chance to catch chef Tim Anderson as he showcases the art of making ramen in this free demonstration

Competition: from 13 September - 1 October 2023 visitors to Japan House London (in person or online) can enter a competition to win a pair of premium economy seats on board a Japan Airlines (JAL) flight from London to any destination in Japan (conditions apply)

Film Screening: a free screening of 'I Wish' by esteemed Japanese film director Koreeda Hirokazu

Creative Workshops: try your hand at producing elegant wagara (Japanese patterns) using markers from popular Tokyo-based company Copic and create a take-home hand towel, or come along for a soothing suminagashi (marble painting) experience

Giveaways: catch staffs from Japan House London on 13, 15 and 16 September at the Kensington Arcade as they hand out free celebratory gifts

Alongside this lineup of events, the Shop on the building's ground floor will offer tea and cake sets for £5 (limited to 50 per day) and AKIRA restaurant on the second floor will serve Kohaku Daifuku - celebratory rice cakes stuffed with red bean paste.

On the achievements of Japan House London to date, Director General Sam Thorne said: 'We're still a relatively young organization but we feel like we've achieved a great deal over the last five years, from holding over 900 free events to inspiring visits to Japan by students, professionals and tourists. There is no doubt that as well as the hard work of our own team, these achievements have come about as a result of the generous support of our collaborators, partners, and of course our visitors. As we reach this significant milestone, we are delighted to be able to say thank you to all of our supporters with this series of free events, activities and competitions.'

For further details on specific events and booking information, please see the Japan House London website: www.japanhouselondon.uk/whats-on/.

