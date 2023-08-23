

Pertamina's Oki Muraza, Senior Vice President of Research & Technology Innovation, during the B20 Sustainability Summit in New Delhi, India, from August 22 to 27, 2023. [Image: Pertamina]





Oki Muraza explained that Pertamina's operational decarbonization is focused on Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS/CCS) technology development and Biofuel. [Image: Pertamina]

New Delhi, India, Aug 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As a state-owned energy company, PT Pertamina (Persero) continues to develop technological innovations for operational decarbonization to support Indonesia's energy transition. This commitment was emphasized by Oki Muraza, Senior Vice President of Research & Technology Innovation of Pertamina, during his participation in the B20 Sustainability Summit in New Delhi, India, from August 22 to 27, 2023.Oki Muraza explained that Pertamina's operational decarbonization is focused on the Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS/CCS) technology development and Biofuel. "Pertamina has the initiative to implement CCS or CCUS through CO2 injection technology, first applied at the Jatibarang Field in West Java. This technology could enhance oil and natural gas production through CO2-EOR while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions," stated Oki.Oki continued that in addition to carbon capture and utilization technology to support the energy transition, Pertamina is also committed to developing Bio Refineries or Green Refineries to produce more environmentally friendly fuels. 'These green refineries process renewable raw materials such as palm oil (RBDPO) and used cooking oil (UCO)," he added.Currently, according to Oki, Pertamina's operational Bio Refineries include the Cilacap Bio-Refinery and Dumai Bio-Refinery, which produce HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), Green Gasoline, and the Plaju Bio-Refinery and Cilacap Bio-Refinery, Green Diesel at the Dumai Bio-Refinery, as well as Green AvturJ2 at the Cilacap Bio-Refinery."We also aim to implement bioethanol, using various raw materials, including waste from palm oil such as Oil Palm's Empty Bunches," Oki added.According to Oki, the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions have significantly impact global energy price volatility, supply shortages, security issues, and economic uncertainties, causing a shift in the short-term focus of energy transition towards energy resilience."While developed countries focus on sustainability, developing countries prioritize energy security and affordability, as they act as catalysts for economic growth," he conveyed.Pertamina, as a leading company in the energy transition, is committed to supporting the Net Zero Emission 2060 target by continuously promoting programs that directly impact the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achievement. All these efforts align with Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) implementation across all Pertamina's business lines and operations.Media Contact;Fadjar Djoko SantosoVice President of Corporate CommunicationPT Pertamina (Persero)M.: +62 813-2063-0765E.: fadjar.santoso@pertamina.comCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.