Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions: Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Represents Sutherlin Automotive in the Sale of Cherokee County Nissan

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a nationwide auto dealership brokerage firm, completes another successful deal with Sutherlin Automotive. Pinnacle continues to represent luxury, premium, and family-owned dealerships with the same dedication and integrity that has made them stand out in the industry for three decades. The Pinnacle team combines decades of experience with the successful closing of over 750 deals.









Pinnacle represented Sutherlin Automotive in selling Sutherlin Cherokee County Nissan in Holly Springs, Georgia, to the Perrin family.

"The Perrins were a breath of fresh air to deal with. They are great dealers with a rich history in Georgia. They will do very well with Nissan and represent the brand well," said Brett Sutherlin. "Having been contacted by most brokers in the business and having done deals with many, Pinnacle is the best I have dealt with. Mike Sims has become a friend in the process. I call him for his perspective on business in general. If we ever need help selling or buying dealerships, I will call Mike. I have not worked with another broker that streamlined the entire process and made the closing this seamless."

The sale was strategic for Sutherlin as it continued diversifying its brand mix and geography, recently closing on the Reinhardt Toyota and Lexus franchises in Montgomery, Alabama.

"Perrin Automotive Group is very excited to continue our growth in the Atlanta metro area by adding Cherokee County Nissan. We appreciated working with both Sutherlin and Pinnacle throughout this process. The Sutherlin family has an extensive reputation for automotive excellence throughout the Southeast region, and we look forward to continuing their tradition of great customer service. We appreciated Pinnacle's professionalism and expertise throughout the process and closing. Mike Sims and Wes Hamilton knew of our interest in growing our operations in the area, bringing us a compelling opportunity," said Chuck Perrin, CEO of Perrin Automotive Group.

With more than 60 years of combined experience on both the buy-side and sell-side of transactions, Pinnacle conducts business with the same commitment to integrity and customer success that has guided the company for the last three decades. Continuing to utilize its unparalleled industry knowledge to serve as intermediaries for its clients, Pinnacle is always looking forward to aiding its clients to achieve their goals as buyers or sellers.

To learn more about the services offered by Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions or to receive a confidential consultation, visit www.pinnaclemergers.com.

