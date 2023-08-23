The Southern California Gas Company has agreed to a settlement of $175,000, without admitting fault, to cease claims that their gas is 'renewable'. The company will also update its website to clarify that only 5% of its gas comes from renewable sources.From pv magazine USA In a recent settlement with the state of California, the Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) faced accusations of misleading the public regarding their use of "renewable natural gas." Authorities in the state accused the company of violating two California laws: the Unfair Competition Law (Bus. & Prof. Code, § 17200 ...

