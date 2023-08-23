The "Czech Republic Agriculture Tractor Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Czech Republic tractor market is expected to reach 3,835 units by 2028 from 3,326 units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.4%
The Czech Republic tractor market increased by 7.9% in 2022 from 2021. The increase in crop production and tractor sales was due to favorable climate conditions and government support to farmers. The Central Bohemian region witnessed a massive increase in farm mechanization in terms of agricultural and industrial productivity.
The Czech Republic tractor market is highly concentrated, with the top players controlling most of the industry. Domestic and global brands, on the other hand, are equally represented in the industry. The Czech Republic government plans schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations, which will contribute to the growth of the overall value chain of the market.
John Deere, Kubota, CNH, and AGCO dominated the Czech Republic tractor market. These brands have adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market. In the Czech Republic, both domestic and international tractor market manufacturers have established dealer networks.
These dealerships offer sales, service, and spare parts, ensuring farmers can access dependable aftersales services and tractor maintenance. The dealer network is important in growing market penetration and providing clients with localized support.
MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
The Development of Advanced Tractors
Like, other countries, the Czech Republic is also developing advanced tractors. The country has a strong agricultural sector, and the adoption of innovative agriculture technologies has been focused on research and development.
Several Czech companies have been developing smart tractors and associated technology. These firms frequently collaborate with research organizations, universities, and overseas partners to capitalize on automation, data analytics, and robotics knowledge.
Reducing Workforce Boosting Farm Mechanization
The availability of trained farm labor has declined while labor cost has increased. To solve these issues, farmers increasingly look to mechanization to compensate for labor shortages and lower labor expenses. When compared to manual labor, farm mechanization improves efficiency and production.
Modern machinery can complete tasks faster, more correctly, and consistently. Mechanization allows Czech farmers to complete farming operations more efficiently, improving yield and lowering the time required for various chores. Precision agricultural technology integration has aided farm mechanization in the country.
Precision location, automated guiding systems, and data-driven decision-making are made possible by technologies such as GPS, sensors, and data analytics. These technologies enable farmers to optimize their operations, avoid overlaps, and maximize resource utilization, resulting in higher efficiency and lower labor requirements.
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
INSIGHTS BY HORSEPOWER
Based on the engine power output, the Czech Republic tractor market is segmented as less than 50 HP, 50 HP-100 HP, and above 100 HP.
In 2022, the above 100 HP segment recorded a high market share in the Czech Republic tractor industry. The major factor for the steady growth of the medium-power range of tractors is the increased business turnover among hobby and livestock farmers. Above 100 HP tractors are popular among farmers that own large farmlands.
For Large-scale land, farmers in the South Bohemian region prefer the Above 100 HP range of tractors. These tractors will help farmers to increase their efficiency and enable better production returns.
INSIGHTS BY DRIVE TYPE
Ease of driving and flexibility with light loads and in plain fields are major factors that boost the demand for two-wheel-drive tractors in the Czech Republic tractor market.
Industry players redesign their 2WD tractors with more power and features so farmers can upgrade them per their requirements. The features are fuel efficiency and added comfort for operations in confined spaces. Thus, manufacturers customize their products according to the industry and end-user requirements.
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
The Central Bohemian region dominated the Czech Republic tractor market and led in adopting and penetrating farm mechanization practices. The major Czech Republic regions in Central Bohemian are Kolin, Nymburk, Benesov, Beroun, and Kladno. Kolin is a high-potential market for new tractors and advanced agricultural tools in Central Bohemian.
Further, the size of the Central Bohemian and South Bohemian farms necessitates using stronger, more expensive tractors. In addition, farms in these areas have more potential to get EU funding and produce higher revenue. These elements enable farmers in the abovementioned areas to purchase tractors with superior technological specifications, particularly those with greater power.
MARKET DYNAMICS
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
