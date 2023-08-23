Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023

WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
München
23.08.23
08:02 Uhr
3,240 Euro
-0,035
-1,07 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2023 | 21:46
112 Leser
Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction

(2023-08-23) The primary insider Carsten Christensen, CEO of BB Electronics A/S, has today sold 15,144 shares at an average price of NOK 36.5179610.

Primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 is attached.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • KRT 1500 2023 08 23 CC 2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d4b0801b-771c-40bb-a4f6-c53e62b9b2c9)

