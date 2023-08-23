SideChannel Enclave Introduces Asset Inventory to Simplify Securing Enterprise Network Infrastructure

New Asset Inventory module transforms SideChannel Enclave into a network management infrastructure platform; expands functionality beyond microsegmentation.

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Today, SideChannel, Inc. (OTCQB:SDCH) ("SideChannel"), a leading provider of cybersecurity services and technology to emerging and middle market companies, unveils an integrated summer product release. The company is introducing new functionality to Enclave. In doing so, SideChannel is creating a product ecosystem to unlock growth and create network visibility for businesses of any type and size.

"Enclave now has two integrated modules that are designed to help network managers, regardless of their official title, work smarter by automating asset inventory and relationship mapping," said SideChannel CTO Nick Hnatiw. "We are announcing new functionality all at once because we discovered a significant portion of our clients are challenged to provide an inventory of network assets. They need to start at square one on their journey to establishing a zero-trust environment. Enclave's power lies in its integrated functionality that shortens the path from zero to zero-trust networking. We have purpose-built a network infrastructure management platform that combines information technology fundamentals with recognized cybersecurity frameworks."

The vast majority of network infrastructure teams use multiple products to manage and secure corporate assets, the enterprise network and permission staff and resources.

Regardless of the combination of products used, the new functionality the company announced today can drive meaningful gains for network security at mid-market organizations as they navigate the year ahead.

"In the era of remote work and sophisticated cyber threats, SideChannel Enclave offers a superior, comprehensive solution to secure networking. Its robust security features, access control, real-time visibility, network segmentation, scalability, and user-friendly interface make it a standout choice..." said Oscar Nunez, IT Solutions Architect at Digital Systems Integration; a business and communications solutions provider serving government, education, and non-profit organizations in Central Florida.

Remote work tops Gartner's list of threats in "Top Trends in Cybersecurity for 2022." Gartner's report called the expansion of the attack surface that came with remote work and the increased use of a public cloud, a major area of cybersecurity concern. Misconfigured VPNs, overlooked servers and unsecured endpoints are the origin points of many breaches; including 2021's most newsworthy Colonial Pipeline attack which brought supply chains across the U.S. to a halt.

Enclave's new Asset Inventory module brings every network asset into view regardless of where it resides in the network. Visibility is key because it reduces the chance neglected assets become an entry point for bad actors. The Microsegmentation module minimizes the impact of a compromised asset on the enterprise network.

Full feature list below:

Tools for Increased Security

Cybersecurity continues to be at the heart of Enclave. The new vulnerability detection and tagging features strengthen an already strong web-based network management tool.

Asset Discovery: Detect unknown assets sitting on the network

Enhanced Visibility: Gain insights into unused or underused assets, helping in optimization and finding potential cost savings.

Track and Manage Assets: Monitor all the devices and applications within the network, categorizing and sorting them according to your policies and privilege levels.

Real-Time Vulnerability Scanning: Continuous network scanning identifies and tags potential vulnerabilities and points to their exact location.

Prioritization and Management: Categorize vulnerabilities based on CVSS severity scores and potential impact, allowing for targeted remediation.

Integration with Other Tools: Seamlessly integrate with existing security solutions to create a multi-layered defense system.

Built with frameworks in mind: Implementing the full Enclave suite satisfies 35 CIS v8 Controls. CIS Controls are a set of actions published by the Center for Internet Security, a national organization comprised of government agencies, companies and associations that advance cybersecurity readiness and response for public and private sector enterprises.

Tools for Automating Network Operations

Done for you: Enclave is fully managed. Implementation is as simple as installing an agent.

Align with policy changes on the fly: Making changes is as easy sending an email or dragging and dropping for the DIY-er on your team.

Visual Mapping: Generate real-time visual maps of how information is flowing within the network, identifying bottlenecks or insecure paths.

Collaboration and Planning: Easily share accurate diagrams with different teams, aiding in coordinated planning and response.

Tools for Compliance & Security Questionnaires

Compliance and Reporting: Maintain compliance by having a detailed inventory that can be leveraged for audits and reporting.

ABOUT SIDECHANNEL

SideChannel helps emerging and mid-market companies protect their assets. Founded in 2019, the company delivers comprehensive cybersecurity plans through a series of actions branded, SideChannel Complete.

SideChannel deploys a combination of skilled and experienced talent, and technological tools to offer layered defense strategies supported by battle-tested processes. SideChannel also offers Enclave; a network infrastructure platform that eases the journey from zero to zero-trust. Learn more at sidechannel.com .

Investors and shareholders are encouraged to receive to press releases and industry updates by subscribing to the investor email newsletter and following SideChannel on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SideChannel's future expectations, plans and prospects, subject to the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes", "hopes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "anticipates", "potential", "could", "should" or "may", and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act and otherwise. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SideChannel to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired company into our company; that we have incurred net losses since inception, our need for additional funding, the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern, and the terms of any future funding we raise; our dependence on current management and our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; competition for our products; our ability to develop and successfully introduce new products, improve current products and innovate; unpredictability in our operating results; our ability to retain existing licensees and add new licensees; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property (IP), enforce our IP rights and defend against claims that we infringed on the IP of others; the risk associated with the concentration of our cash in one financial institution at levels above the amount protected by FDIC insurance; and other risk factors included from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. These reports are available at www.sec.gov . Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SideChannel's future results. Further, factors that we do not presently deem material as of the date of this release may become material in the future. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SideChannel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SideChannel undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, nor any obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties.

