Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

RIWI Highlights (in U.S. Dollars):

RIWI Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2023 - in US Dollars: RIWI earned $928,415 in revenues in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $368,680 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 151.8%. That revenue consisted of $236,228 in transaction revenue, $357,782 in recurring revenue and $334,405 in project-based revenue. RIWI experienced a net loss of $162,190 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to a net loss of $658,318 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Recurring revenues in the second quarter of 2023 increased by $330,882 compared with the second quarter of 2022 and increased by 14.6% compared with the first quarter of 2023, from $312,217 to $357,782. RIWI signed 12 new client contracts in the three months ended June 30, 2023, including contract signings with four new RIWI customers. The RIWI board was refreshed with new executives that bring extensive experience in both market research, strategy and brand building in order to help management scale for the future. The size of the Board was decreased from 7 members to 5. Profiles of the RIWI board members can be found at https://riwi.com/team_role/directors/. Seventeen more clients were migrated to the new RIWI platform, resulting in 30 total clients that are fully migrated, enabling these clients to conduct enriched analytics and buy additional products and services sold on the platform. Management continues to expect that the legacy RIWI platform will be fully retired by the end of 2023. RIWI strengthened its leadership team by hiring a new head of its Insights and Implementation team subsequent to the second quarter. Enriching RIWI's market research skills in both quantitative and qualitative deliverables will help to create business opportunities for new client projects and assist in growing the Company's services business by offering current and future clients actionable insights from collected data. RIWI was recognized in several major publications and forums in the second quarter of 2023, including: AidData's publication, "Media resilience in post-Soviet Europe and Eurasia in the face of malign foreign actors"; the Canada School of Public Service (CSPS) Virtual Café series; and The World Bank's publication, "How Well Do Internet-Based Surveys Track Labor Market Indicators in Middle-Income Countries?"



"RIWI's investment in our platform, unique data, and insights helped us achieve double-digit growth in our recurring revenue segment," says Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI. "We anticipate we will achieve above the market research industry average growth rates in the current calendar year, and become cash flow positive sometime in 2024."

RIWI CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars)



Three months ended Six months ended

June 30 June 30

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues (Note 9) $ 928,415 $ 368,680 $ 2,129,655 $ 1,266,078

Operating expenses General and administrative (Note 10) 446,687 552,543 1,026,253 1,112,847 Technology costs (Note 10) 382,217 236,878 881,747 525,905 Sales and marketing (Note 10) 236,465 305,021 504,640 587,682 Total operating expenses 1,065,369 1,094,442 2,412,640 2,226,435

Operating loss before other income (expense) (136,954 ) (725,762 ) (282,985 ) (960,357 )

Other income (expense) Interest income 23,112 9,203 42,873 10,756 Gain on asset disposal 971 - 971 - Other expenses (Note 10) (36,962 ) - (37,228 ) - Total other income (expense) (12,879 ) 9,203 6,616 10,756 Loss before income taxes (149,833 ) (716,559 ) (276,369 ) (949,601 )

Income tax recovery/(expense) (12,357 ) 58,582 (13,764 ) 116,843 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (162,190 ) $ (657,977 ) $ (290,133 ) $ (832,758 )

Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 )

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 18,004,428 18,004,428 18,004,428 18,004,428 Diluted 18,004,428 18,004,428 18,004,428 18,004,428

RIWI CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,333,640 $ 2,350,718 Accounts receivable 510,256 835,886 Unbilled revenue (Note 9(b)) 150,664 64,463 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 97,200 90,578 Total current assets 3,091,760 3,341,645 Property and equipment (Note 4) 2,525 4,688 Right-of-use assets (Note 5) - 17,874 Intangible assets (Note 6) 170,896 192,167 Goodwill (Note 6) 291,074 291,074 Total assets $ 3,556,255 $ 3,847,448 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 162,192 $ 341,475 Current portion of lease obligations (Note 8) - 22,024 Deferred revenue (Note 9(b)) 369,585 298,430 531,777 661,929 Deferred tax liability 36,175 37,337 Total liabilities 567,952 699,266 Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 7) 4,940,930 4,940,930 Contributed surplus (Note 7) 2,608,185 2,477,931 Accumulated deficit (4,560,812 ) (4,270,679 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,988,303 3,148,182 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,556,255 $ 3,847,448

Approved and authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board on August 23, 2023.

"Greg Wong" (signed)

Greg Wong

Chief Executive Officer

"Annet Cusworth" (signed)

Annette Cusworth

Chair of the Audit Commitee

RIWI's unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2023, are available via RIWI's website at https://riwi.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact investors@riwi.com.

