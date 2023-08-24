Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal Announces Appointment of Nelson Moleiro as Vice President, Capital Projects and Government Relations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(OTCQB:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal production technologies critical for next-generation batteries, today announced the appointment of Nelson Moleiro to the role of Vice President, Capital Projects and Government Relations.

Mr. Moleiro joined Li-Metal in 2022 as Capital Projects Manager overseeing the Company's Project Management Office and the development of its casting operations. In his new role, he will continue to help lead the Company's development of future commercial facilities and oversee all government relations initiatives, reporting directly to Li-Metal's CEO, Dr. Srini Godavarthy.

"Li-Metal is pleased to promote Nelson to this new role," said Dr. Godavarthy. "Nelson has been an important contributor at Li-Metal, helping us obtain several non-dilutive government grants, which have funded some of our scale up efforts. As we prepare to accelerate our growth and establish a vertically integrated metal and anode production model, strong relationships with funding and government agencies in Canada and the U.S. will be integral to our success. We look forward to enhanced contributions from Nelson in his new capacity."

"Li-Metal is poised to help create a more sustainable and domestic next-generation battery ecosystem with novel technologies for the production of lithium metal anodes," said Nelson Moleiro. "I am excited to continue to use my past experience and talents gained through years of experience in clean energy as we transform the way battery anodes are produced to help enable better, lighter, and more cost-effective batteries."

Mr. Moleiro has nearly two decades of experience and has garnered a specialization in leading project development initiatives and teams for large scale projects across clean energy sectors. Prior to joining Li-Metal, Mr. Moleiro was a senior projects manager for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a leading publicly traded Canadian renewable energy company. At Algonquin, he helped build three wind farms with more than 100 turbines and a total capacity of over 400 MW. Throughout his career, he has held senior engineering and project management roles across the power generation and renewables sectors and has helped deliver projects with a combined capital investment of more than $1 billion and a combined generation capacity of more than 1.2 GW. Mr. Moleiro earned his BASc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toronto and a Master of Engineering from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Additionally, Li-Metal has announced that Dean Frankel has stepped down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer, effectively immediately, to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Godavarthy will continue to spearhead all commercial development initiatives for the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Srini Godavarthy

Chief Executive Officer

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based vertically integrated battery materials company and innovator commercializing technologies to enable next-generation batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. We believe our patented lithium metal technology, next-generation battery anode technology and production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing solutions and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries. Li-Metal's battery materials support battery developers' ability to power more cost-effective electric vehicles that go farther and unlock the future of transportation. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Li-Metal Investor Contact:

Salisha Ilyas

ir@li-metal.com

Tel: +1 647 494 4887

Li-Metal Media Contact:

Harry Nicholas

Li-MetalPR@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Li-Metal Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776415/Li-Metal-Announces-Appointment-of-Nelson-Moleiro-as-Vice-President-Capital-Projects-and-Government-Relations