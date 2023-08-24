Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I Contributes to the Annual China AI Industry IP Rights White Paper, Setting Standards for AI Advancement

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, has demonstrated its leadership in the AI sector by actively participating in the creation of the annual China AI Industry Intellectual Property ("IP") Rights White Paper (the "White Paper").

The White Paper offers clear definitions of AI technologies and classification criteria, systematic analysis of AI-related IP rights, and specific measures for IP right protection. It holds a special focus on patent analysis within the foundational, perceptual-cognitive, and industry application layers of AI. By analyzing technology trends and patent landscapes across these perspectives, the White Paper provides a comprehensive view of AI's development within the industry ecosystem.

Additionally, the White Paper concentrates on IP management within AI enterprises. It encompasses valuable patent cultivation, strategies to navigate overseas examination regulations, handling essential patents and risk management. Practical recommendations are also provided to aid industry players in their operations.

The White Paper, was a collaborative effort of over 20 AI research institutes and technology companies, including the Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance ("AIIA"). It stands as a cornerstone for setting benchmarks and guiding the direction of AI development in China. Known for its authoritative statistical data and analytical conclusions, the White Paper maintains transparency by openly sharing patent retrieval methodologies, data sources, and more, while also expanding its coverage to include patents in emerging sectors like smart media and the smart city.

Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman, and CEO of Xiao-I, remarked, "The White Paper was compiled based on a list of actual problems that AI enterprises like Xiao-I encountered in daily operations. Xiao-I's participation in this White Paper shows our commitment to fostering collaboration, advancing AI industry standards, and driving innovation while safeguarding IP rights."

For more information about the China AI Industry IP Rights White Paper, please visit http://www.ai-research.online or contact jinhai.ma@ai-research.cn.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact

PTG-ASIA

Ms. Grace Hsu

+86 13717891416

Email: grace@ptg-asiagroup.com

SOURCE: Xiao-I Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776486/Xiao-I-Contributes-to-the-Annual-China-AI-Industry-IP-Rights-White-Paper-Setting-Standards-for-AI-Advancement