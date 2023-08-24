



MANILA, Aug 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - AI Asia Expo Organisers is pleased to announce the official signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Trade and Industry of the Philippines (DTI) and the Singapore Industrial Automation Association (SIAA) for the co-hosting of AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023. The MOA signing ceremony took place earlier today at the Audio Visual Room, 6/F 385 Board of Investments Building, Makati City, coinciding with the DTI and Analytics Association of the Philippines' "AI Governance and Policy" Workshop.This ceremony marks a strategic collaboration between DTI, SIAA and LOD Events to foster the exchange of knowledge, promote innovation, and facilitate cross-border partnerships in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). Through this alliance, DTI aims to drive the growth and application of AI technologies across industries, thereby enabling businesses and empowering consumers.Amplifying its significance as a convergence of top-tier industry players, policymakers, and visionaries dedicated to driving digital transformation and inclusive growth through AI technology across the region, the event will open on 7 November 2023, bannering the Department of Trade and Industry's Industrial Digital Transformation Congress (IDTC), at the Marriott Grand Ballroom (MGBX) Convention Hall in Metro Manila.At the core of its storyline, the IDTC passionately advocates for pushing forward digital transformation and innovation across diverse industries by seamlessly incorporating AI. AI, as an essential element of this significant event is the introduction of DTI's National AI Strategy Roadmap, carefully designed to guide the progress of the nation's four key industry groups. This plan is complemented by a perceptive examination of how AI is being widely embraced in these specific areas.As the main highlight of the event, the AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023 is scheduled to take place from 7 - 9 November 2023. This three-day event is expected to draw 4,000 participants and will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge AI products and solutions from both local and international AI companies. The event is also supported by more than 50 prestigious associations and organisations in the Philippines.The main expo, spread across four key tracks, will take a comprehensive approach to exploring the applications of AI across diverse domains. These tracks include AI in Healthcare, AI in Manufacturing, AI in Environment and Sustainability, and Generative AI. The discussions in these sessions will shed light on how AI can enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability across different industries.The event will also see the InfoComm Technology Association of the Philippines (ITAP) partner on a Symposium that will focus on key aspects of AI development, covering themes like cybersecurity, IoT, fintech, robotics, and AI infrastructure. This Symposium will facilitate valuable discussions on the challenges and opportunities in these areas.For more details on our event, visit www.aiasiaexpo.com/philippines-2023. Join us as we shape the future of AI in the Philippines and the broader Asian region.About AI Asia Expo:AI Asia Expo is a dynamic and influential conference-driven trade exhibition with a compelling vision to advance AI adoption in the Southeast Asian region. Our events aim to cultivate a thriving ecosystem within individual countries while fostering seamless collaboration across the broader regional community.Embracing inclusivity, our events bring together international and local entities, AI start-ups, government organisations, researchers, and end users of AI, facilitating meaningful engagements and knowledge exchange to propel the industry to new heights. By empowering participants to unlock transformative opportunities and forge strategic alliances, AI Asia Expo hopes to shape the future landscape of AI in Asia and beyond.About the Department of Trade and Industry:The Department of Trade and Industry is the agency of the Philippine government responsible for realising the country's goal of developing globally competitive and innovative industry and service sectors that enable inclusive growth and sustainable development. Its Competitiveness and Innovation Group has been at the forefront of implementing a Science, Technology, and Innovation-based Industrial Strategy to establish a Dynamic Industry Ecosystem and grow a globally competitive and innovative industry generating better opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment.For media inquiries, please contact:Anis A.Marketing ExecutiveAI Asia Expoanis@aiasiaexpo.comSource: AI Asia ExpoCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.