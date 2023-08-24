Das Instrument AH90 US00165C2035 AMC ENTMT HLDGS PRF.SHS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.08.2023

The instrument AH90 US00165C2035 AMC ENTMT HLDGS PRF.SHS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.08.2023



Das Instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.08.2023

The instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 25.08.2023



Das Instrument 0EH SE0007438577 TOLERANZIA AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.08.2023

The instrument 0EH SE0007438577 TOLERANZIA AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.08.2023

