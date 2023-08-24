Cabka N.V.: Conversion rate distribution Cabka

Amsterdam August 24, 2023. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces the conversion rate of its distribution to shareholders.

On June 8, 2023, the Cabka Annual General Meeting agreed to pay a distribution over 2022 of € 0.15 per ordinary share of which € 0.05 in cash and € 0.10 in ordinary shares.

Shareholders are entitled to 1 (one) Cabka ordinary share per 72.81 ordinary shares. This number is determined based on the volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of all traded Company's ordinary shares at Euronext Amsterdam on Monday August 21, 2023 and Tuesday August 22, 2023 of € 7.2810.

Rights to fractions of ordinary shares shall be paid in cash. There will be no trading in ordinary share distribution rights.

In order to cover the share distribution Cabka will issue 334,787 new ordinary shares. As a result, the total of ordinary shares issued as of August 26, 2023, will be 24,710,600 and the total shares including 97,778 Special Shares and 15,994,378 treasury shares of Cabka will be 40,802,756 shares.

The distribution will be payable as of August 25, 2023.





For more information, please contact:

David Brilleslijper, Investor & Press contact

E: IR@cabka.com , or D.Brilleslijper@cabka.com ,

M: +316 109 42514

W: investors.cabka.com

Commercial contact:

E: info@cabka.com

W: www.cabka.com





About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of March 1, 2022, under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer



The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

