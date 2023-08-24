Acquisition of Paris based digital assets liquidity provider drives EU client growth

B2C2, the leading crypto liquidity provider servicing institutional clients globally, has successfully completed the acquisition of Woorton, the European leader in market making and over the counter transactions in the digital asset industry.

This strategic move marks B2C2's commitment to enhance client coverage and with the incoming MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation) regulations, B2C2 will have the opportunity to service clients in the EU (European Union) jurisdiction as well as unlocking client growth opportunities outside the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific and United States of America. The acquisition grants B2C2 access to Woorton's PSAN (prestataires de services sur actifs numériques) License, regulated by the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), authorising B2C2 to operate inside the EU.

Founded in 2017, Woorton supports an active client base of nearly 250 clients trading 96 coins and 24/7 liquidity provision. The business has strong ongoing regulatory engagement and is a co-founder of ADAN (Association for the Development of Crypto-Assets), a new initiative to maintain a dialogue between the digital asset industry and policymakers and is an active participant in drafting the regulatory framework applied to digital assets in France. It has been instrumental in founding Paris Blockchain Week which gathers over 5,000 attendees and 170 speakers from all over the world for a week-long series of events on blockchain and digital assets.

Charlie Meraud, CEO of Woorton commented: "In joining forces with B2C2 we bring together the complementary strengths of our two firms. With a stronger combined platform, our customer base will enjoy access to a more robust liquidity pool and an improved market presence. We will better support our clients in providing the best liquidity and trading experience in digital assets and are thrilled to join Nicola, Thomas and the team."

Nicola White, CEO of B2C2 said, "This acquisition is an important milestone in the ongoing journey of B2C2's growth and evolution. We welcome joining forces with Woorton's expert team who, with their collective experience, have built a first rate digital assets market making firm supported by a robust client base and strong regulatory standing. We are excited about the possibilities that this acquisition unlocks for B2C2 and our client base in the EU."

Thomas Restout, Head of EMEA at B2C2 said "Woorton is an innovative and forward-thinking firm which has an excellent cultural fit with B2C2 and with shared values, risk frameworks, operational practices. Like us, the team has a TradFi background but with the same crypto and digital assets laser focus. Together we are a combination of highly complementary businesses that deliver multi asset breadth and depth to clients in the EU market."

About B2C2

More than just a liquidity provider, B2C2 is a digital asset pioneer building the ecosystem of the future. The firm has unlocked institutional access to crypto by providing reliable liquidity across market conditions. B2C2's success is built on crypto native technology and continuous product innovation, making it the partner of choice for diverse institutions globally. Founded in 2015 and majority owned by Japanese financial group, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan.

B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member. B2C2 is a registered trademark.

