Suspension of trading with AS Baltika shares and flush of the order book

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-08-24 08:00 CEST -- On July 27, 2023 the shareholders of AS Baltika approved the merger agreement concluded on 26.06.2023 between AS Baltika and KJK BLTK Holding (main shareholder), the takeover of shares of minority shareholders and delisting of AS Baltika's shares from Baltic Main List. The transfer of the shares to the main shareholder and the simultaneous transfer of compensation to minority shareholders is scheduled to take place on August 29, 2023, setting August 28, 2023 as a record date. Considering the settlement cycle of automatically matched trades (T+2), today, August 24, 2023 is the last trading day with the shares of AS Baltika. According to Nasdaq Baltic Member Rules, Nasdaq Tallinn decided to suspend trading with AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN: EE3100145616) and flush the order book on August 24, 2023 after the end of the trading session. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.