Donnerstag, 24.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2PH52 | ISIN: EE3100145616 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Lang & Schwarz
23.08.23
17:30 Uhr
0,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
24.08.2023 | 08:10
89 Leser
Suspension of trading with AS Baltika shares and flush of the order book

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-08-24 08:00 CEST --


On July 27, 2023 the shareholders of AS Baltika approved the merger agreement
concluded on 26.06.2023 between AS Baltika and KJK BLTK Holding (main
shareholder), the takeover of shares of minority shareholders and delisting of
AS Baltika's shares from Baltic Main List. The transfer of the shares to the
main shareholder and the simultaneous transfer of compensation to minority
shareholders is scheduled to take place on August 29, 2023, setting August 28,
2023 as a record date. Considering the settlement cycle of automatically
matched trades (T+2), today, August 24, 2023 is the last trading day with the
shares of AS Baltika. 

According to Nasdaq Baltic Member Rules, Nasdaq Tallinn decided to suspend
trading with AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN: EE3100145616) and flush the order
book on August 24, 2023 after the end of the trading session. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
