Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHR0 | ISIN: US6837121036 | Ticker-Symbol: 25M
Tradegate
24.08.23
08:54 Uhr
3,263 Euro
+0,129
+4,10 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1653,24809:33
3,1403,26509:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2023 | 22:12
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Opendoor Technologies Inc.: Opendoor Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor") (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that on August 21, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Opendoor's Board of Directors granted restricted stock units covering 1,958,896 shares of its common stock to thirty-one (31) non-executive employees, in connection with their commencement of employment, under the Opendoor Technologies Inc. 2022 Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The restricted stock units were granted as an inducement material to the employees' commencement of employment and were granted as an employment inducement award pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Opendoor, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with Opendoor, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over two years subject to continued service. With respect to the majority of the grantees, 50% of the shares underlying their award of restricted stock units vest on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date (which is either May 15, 2023, June 15, 2023 or July 15, 2023, depending on the employee) and an additional 1/8th of the shares vest quarterly thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service on such vesting dates. The restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and a restricted stock unit agreement covering the grant.

About Opendoor

Opendoor's mission is to power life's progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Investor Contact:
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
press@opendoor.com


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.