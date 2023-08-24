Massachusetts-based Re:Build Manufacturing has unveiled the RBM600 Solar CZ Puller, a solar ingot processor designed to manufacture high-purity polysilicon ingots for solar panels.From pv magazine USA Re:Build Manufacturing has announced the release of the RBM600 Solar CZ Puller, a device to make high-purity ingots for solar panel production. The solar panel supply chain often starts with polysilicon, which is then processed into ingots, then wafers, then cells, and finally modules, otherwise known as solar panels. While the United States has large amounts of module manufacturing capacity, ingot, ...

