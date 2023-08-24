Berkley Renewables Inc.: Berkley Mourns Passing of Chief Financial Officer Simon Ma

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkley Renewables Inc. (CSE:BKS) (the "Company"), announces with great sadness the news of the passing of its Chief Financial Officer, Simon Ma, after a brief illness.



Matt Wayrynen, President and CEO of Berkley stated "Simon will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working with him. He worked tirelessly, and with a level of precision and accuracy that is rarely seen, always with professionalism, grace and humour. Simon was also a strong moral and ethical compass for the Company and his colleagues, and led by example. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

The Board has appointed Pamela Saulnier as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

For more information, please contact Matt Wayrynen: 604.682.3701 or info@berkleyrenewables.com.

