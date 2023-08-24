Anzeige
Berkley Renewables Inc.: Berkley Mourns Passing of Chief Financial Officer Simon Ma

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkley Renewables Inc. (CSE:BKS) (the "Company"), announces with great sadness the news of the passing of its Chief Financial Officer, Simon Ma, after a brief illness.

Matt Wayrynen, President and CEO of Berkley stated "Simon will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working with him. He worked tirelessly, and with a level of precision and accuracy that is rarely seen, always with professionalism, grace and humour. Simon was also a strong moral and ethical compass for the Company and his colleagues, and led by example. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

The Board has appointed Pamela Saulnier as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

About Berkley Renewables

Berkley Renewables Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified issuer also pursuing renewable energy opportunities, primarily in the solar energy sector. For more information, please contact Matt Wayrynen: 604.682.3701 or info@berkleyrenewables.com. Other information available at www.berkleyrenewables.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Matt Wayrynen"___________

Matt Wayrynen

President and Chief Executive

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This release may contain statements that are considered as forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.


