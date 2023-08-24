New research shows that hybrid heat pumps combining an electric heat pump and a gas boiler represent a technically feasible and economically viable solution to partially decarbonize heat supply in older dwellings. Gas and electricity prices, however, are crucial factors in real scenarios.An international research group investigated hybrid heat pumps (HHPs) as a technically and economically feasible solution to decarbonizing heat supply in old residential buildings and found that it may achieve slightly higher energy savings than electric-only heat pumps (EHPs). The scientists described an HHP ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...