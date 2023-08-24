Chelion Australia, an energy storage solutions specialist, has developed a new all-in-one lithium iron phosphate battery cabinet for commercial applications.From pv magazine Australia The Australian arm of China-based Chelion Renewables Group has confirmed that the integrated components of its Matrix CAIO battery cabinet have been granted Clean Energy Council (CEC) approval for sale in Australia. The Matrix CAIO, according to the company, has a 95% roundtrip efficiency and a flexible, modular design that allows customers to choose between a number of customisable options such as power conversion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...