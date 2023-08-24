TotalEnergies has increased its stake in Total Eren from 30% to 100%, a transaction that values the independent power producer at €3.5 billion ($3.8 billion).From pv magazine France After five years of partnership, French energy company TotalEnergies has bought the remaining interest in independent power producer Total Eren, increasing its stake from nearly 30% to 100%. TotalEnergies will not fully integrate Total Eren into its renewables business. The transaction follows a strategic agreement between the two companies in 2017, which allowed TotalEnergies to take full control of Total Eren after ...

