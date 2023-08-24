

KARIYA, JAPAN, Aug 24, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that it will exhibit at the IAA Mobility 2023 to be held in Munich, Germany, September 5-10.DENSO will showcase the concepts of "Green" and "Peace of Mind" and DENSO's unique approach to the ?2035 Vision?.On the 4th of September recently-appointed DENSO President and COO Shinnosuke Hayashi will make his first European public appearance and speaking engagement during a press event at the DENSO exhibition stand.DENSO Press EventDate and time: 4 September 2023, 14:20 to 14:40 CESTLocation: DENSO Exhibition Stand, Munich Exhibition Center (Hall A2 -- D21)Presenters: Shinnosuke Hayashi, President and COO of DENSO Corporation Yasushi Mukai, President and CEO, DENSO International EuropeSource: DensoCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.