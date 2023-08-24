GIMME Beauty Announces New Line of Round Brushes

With 'no bad hair days' as the goal, new GIMME round brushes are designed for easy styling of all lengths of hair.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / GIMME continues its mission of "no bad hair days" with the release of its new line of Round Brushes, crafted to be easy to use and to provide options for all hair types. GIMME is a health and beauty company committed to designing innovative hair solutions, with its products available at more than 20,000 stores across the United States.





"At GIMME Beauty, we know that when it comes to hair, no one solution fits all," said Jeff Durham, CEO of GIMME Beauty. "You have unique hair that requires custom care, and our Round Brushes will take good care of you."

GIMME's Round Brushes come in three barrel sizes: 25 mm, 43 mm and 53 mm. Features include a vented ceramic barrel for faster styling, heat-resistant bristles, a textured handle for effortless styling, and is lightweight, for easy use. They allow you to seal in moisture for sleek, shiny hair and long-lasting hairstyles.

Additionally, the Round Brushes' varied barrel diameters are tailored to provide optimal performance for all types of hairstyles.

The 25 mm Small Round Brush is designed for shorter styles and rounding the ends, making it ideal for tight curls or bob style, shorter length hair and wet hair.

The 43 mm Medium Round Brush is designed for medium to long hair, perfect for smooth or wavy finishes, medium & longer length hair, and wet hair.

The 53 mm Large Round Brush is designed for use on long hair, suited for creating waves and maximum volume in longer length styles and for working with wet hair.

"GIMME's Round Brushes are all about giving you 'No Bad Vibes' -- no static, no breakage, no frizz, no damage," Durham said. "Whether you want soft waves, a mega-volume blowout or a sleek, straight finish, these brushes will leave your hair looking better than ever."

In addition to the launch of the new round brushes, GIMME's line of detangling brushes are also available in a variety of textures and sizes on the site. Its Triblend Bristles are made of flexible nylon, gentle on the hair and scalp, with anti-static and anti-frizz properties to help make detangling simple and smooth. The bristles are also heat resistant, making them perfect for use with hot styling tools such as straighteners and curling irons. The ergonomic velvet grip handle is designed to fit comfortably in one's hand, reducing hand fatigue and making it easy to find a firm grip to control the brush while detangling.

GIMME Beauty's commitment to providing high-quality, innovative hair solutions has made them a favorite among beauty influencers, hairstylists, and customers alike.

To learn more about GIMME's Round Brushes and its full line of innovative beauty products, visit https://gimmebeauty.com.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth hair accessories, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 23,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

Contact Information:

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: GIMME Beauty

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776466/GIMME-Beauty-Announces-New-Line-of-Round-Brushes