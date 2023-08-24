BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 24

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles (Chip) Goodyear as a non-executive director of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) with effect from today and it is intended that he succeed as Chairman of the Board immediately following the next Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2024.

On 1 October 2007, Mr Goodyear retired as chief executive officer and executive director for BHP Billiton (now BHP) the world's largest diversified resources company, having joined the group as chief financial officer in 1999. In 2009, he served as CEO-designate of Temasek Holdings, an investment company wholly owned by the Singapore Minister for Finance. He also served on Temasek's board. He is a former executive vice president and chief financial officer of Freeport-McMoRan and began his career at Kidder, Peabody where he participated in M & A and financing activities for natural resources companies.

Mr Goodyear is currently the President of Goodyear Capital Corporation and Goodyear Investment Company. He is a director of several private companies and chairman of the BHP Foundation. He is also a trustee of the National World War II Museum. He remains active in the global commodity and financial community and has been a member of the International Council on Mining and Metals and the National Petroleum Council.

Mr Goodyear will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit Committee (until his election as the Board Chair) and Management Engagement Committee. He currently does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

There is no other information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Goodyear.

Mr Goodyear commented:

"The BlackRock World Mining Trust has been the premier publicly traded mineral and mining asset investment vehicle for decades. I look forward to joining the Board of the Trust at a time when the energy transition and the Trust's extensive experience and knowledge in natural resources provides the platform for the next era of investment opportunities in this industry."

