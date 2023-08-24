Altigen Communications, Inc.: Altigen and Voxnube Partner to Deliver Microsoft Teams Solutions

Expands Altigen's Distribution Network in the UK and Europe

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, and Voxnube, a UK-based organization providing services and solutions to companies via the "voice cloud", today announced a business partnership to deliver Altigen's Microsoft Teams solutions and services in the UK and Europe.

This partnership provides Altigen with a well respected business partner which has deep expertise across voice communications and Microsoft Teams Phone solutions. Voxnube benefits from having access to Altigen's innovative portfolio of solutions for Microsoft Teams Phone.

Microsoft Teams, which is included with most Microsoft 365 plans, now has more than 300 million monthly active users leveraging the power of Teams for collaboration to chat to meetings and to calling. Teams Phone, a licensed add-on to Microsoft Teams, is the market leader in cloud calling with more than 17 million active users.

"The rate of adoption of Microsoft Teams by companies of all sizes has been amazing", said Mike Hejsak, CEO of Voxnube. "Organizations that have adopted Teams are now increasingly migrating from their legacy PBCX and UCaaS platforms to Teams Phone, as evidenced by the 45% year over year growth in Teams Phone users. This creates additional opportunities for both Altigen and Voxnube, as our addressable market continues to expand. We're delighted to be working with Altigen to drive those opportunities home."

According to Paul Fullman, Altigen's Vice President of the UK and Europe, "Voxnube is an ideal partner for Altigen, as they focus on the same markets we're targeting and have the knowledge and expertise to successfully deliver our solutions. Mike has also been instrumental in opening doors for Altigen as it relates to both enterprise customers and global telecom resellers."

"We've enjoyed a long standing business relationship with Mike", said Jerry Fleming, Altigen's President & CEO. "We're pleased that we've now been able to formalize a business partnership. Mike's knowledge of the market and the relationship he's established with strategic customers and business partners is invaluable."

About Altigen Communications, Inc.

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), headquartered in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Communication Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Customer Experience solutions based on the Microsoft platform. Altigen's SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement platform, and innovative UCaaS and CCaaS solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams, enhancing and extending business communications capabilities for our customers.

Altigen's solutions are delivered as fully managed cloud services and are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

About Voxnube

Voxnube is fully focused on providing services and solutions to businesses via the "voice cloud". We have partnered with a number of best-in-market organisations to provide Voxnube with the capabilities and features to offer services that are solely developed, orchestrated, and deployed from the cloud to customers, via simple and easy to use portal interfaces.

Our rapidly growing team have a wealth of experience both on a local and international level, having developed and delivered services for large multi-national telecommunication companies across different geographic regions. This experience has led us to a range of services that are rich in features, specifically for Microsoft Teams, but also with the ability to connect into other telephony environments for migration services, or services into Webex calling, SIP registered devices and existing PBXs.

Voxnube the "Voice Cloud" company is a privately held organisation headquartered in the UK with support from numerous expert technology and service partner relationships.

Learn more at: www.voxnube.com

