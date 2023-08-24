Pedro's List Forges Relationship with Allegro Response to Provide Quality Customer Service

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO) ("Pedro's" or the "Company"), a next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to announce its association with Allegro Response, a leading customer-centric contact center. Allegro is expected to provide "next-level" customer service in both English and Spanish for Pedro's List soon to be launched app.

Allegro Response was founded in 2012 and has been providing top level customer service to many clients in Mexico as well as brands based in the USA that target the Hispanic community. Allegro's enterprise level technology is expected to ensure a great customer experience and also allow customers to connect with us on the phone, by email, via chat and through SMS, but, more importantly, on WhatsApp, commonly believed to be the most popular means of communication in Mexico.

Pedro's List chose Allegro because of their familiarity with Mexico and the local culture. At Pedro's List, we are a consumer-based technology company and need the highest level of service to attract, grow and maintain our customer base. Pedro's List is expected to render extensive training to the Allegro representatives that will allow them to help our customers with a myriad of questions. Further, Allegro representatives are expected to have access to our platform and be able to schedule home-related repairs for them!

"It is our goal to provide our customers with the ability to speak to people in their native language so that they get the best in-app experience possible. Honestly, most people have had terrible customer service experiences, we want to change that. If a customer has an emergency regardless of the time or day of the week, we want our customer service department to be able to help them, not just empathize, but actually be able to find one of our Emergency Services or "After Hours" Service Providers who can help. We also want them to have the ability to book the appointment and solve their challenge(s)," commented Andrew Birnbaum, CEO.

Greg Sarnow, Founder and President of Allegro Response, also thrilled with Allegro's newly formed relationship with Pedro's List, stated that "[w]e are very pleased to be associated with Pedro's List. We are uniquely qualified to help as we have been pioneers in the direct-to-consumer industry since our inception in 2012. Our highly trained staff speak both languages, Spanish & English, and have been offering our clients sales and customer service in Mexico for years."

For additional information about Allegro Response, please visit https://allegroresponse.com.

ABOUT PEDRO'S LIST INC.

Pedro's List Inc. is fully reporting company with the Securities & Exchange Commission that trades on the OTC under the symbol "PDRO." Presently, the Company's operations are based solely in Mexico where we focus on connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology. Our plan is to expand to other non-USA based markets once we successfully launch our mobile app and functional homeowner/provider website.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its corporate website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

https://www.pedroslistinc.com

https://www.facebook.com/pedroslistmx

https://www.instagram.com/pedroslist/

https://www.reddit.com/user/pedroslist

https://www.linkedin.com/company/pedroslist/about/

Investor and Media Relations:

Wall St. Advisor Group Limited

(302) 579-0070

info@wallstadvisor.com

SOURCE: PEDRO'S LIST, INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776537/Pedros-List-Forges-Relationship-with-Allegro-Response-to-Provide-Quality-Customer-Service