Military Communications Market worth $35.4 by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Communications Market is estimated to be USD 24.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 35.4 by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The driving factor for the military communications market is rising security concerns, evolving threat landscape, increased adoption of new technologies, network-centric warfare and the complexities of hybrid warfare, need for interoperability, replacement of aging infrastructure, emerging economies, with their growing defense prowess, represent potential markets for advanced communication systems. Military communication systems are used for command and control, intelligence information gathering, battlefield awareness, logistics and they are widely used for target & tracking, and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, Tactical operations, emergency response, public affairs and psychological operations etc.

Military Communications Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $24.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $35.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Application, System, Point of Sale and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexity and data management Key Market Opportunities Use of Cloud-based solutions Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of new technologies for military communications

Based on Platform, the unmanned vehicles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The platform segment has been segmented into land, naval, airborne and unmanned vehicles. Unmanned systems, such as drones and robotic vehicles, allow military forces to carry out missions in dangerous or hostile environments without risking the lives of personnel. This minimizes casualties and enables the military to accomplish tasks that might otherwise be too risky for human operators. Unmanned systems are widely used for surveillance and reconnaissance missions. These systems rely on high-quality communication to transmit live video feeds, imagery, and sensor data to military commanders, providing crucial situational awareness for decision-making. Unmanned systems can operate around the clock, providing persistent coverage and surveillance capabilities. This requires reliable communication links to ensure continuous control and data transmission, especially during extended missions.

Based on Application, the Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) segment anticipated to lead market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the military communications market has been segmented into command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, routine operations and combat. The growing use of ISR is a major trend in military communications as it is essential for military operations, as it provides commanders with the information, they need to make decisions about how to allocate resources and respond to threats. ISR is also used to support other military operations, such as target identification and strike planning. ISR involves SIGNIT which helps in collecting and analyzing electronic signals, such as radio and radar transmissions and Imagery intelligence (IMINT) which involves collecting and analyzing images, such as those taken by satellites, drones, and aircraft.

Based on System segment, the military SATCOM system segment acquire largest market share in market during the forecast period.

Military SATCOM system is currently having the largest market share in the military communications industry due to several reasons. The need for global coverage, development of new technologies, real-time data transmission, reliability in adverse conditions, increasing number of military satellites, integration with commercial satellites, are few driving factors for this segment to grow. This makes them particularly useful for applications such as navigation and positioning, disaster response and humanitarian aid, linking multinational coalitions, secure communications. As forces move, SATCOM ensures they remain connected. This is particularly valuable for naval fleets in open oceans or airborne assets in transit. Also, in scenarios where primary communication channels fail, SATCOM serves as a backup, ensuring continuous communication.

Based on Point of Sale, the upgrade segment is projected to lead market during the forecast period.

The upgradation of military communications system is projected to lead the military communications market due to several reasons. With constant advancements in communication technology, older military communication systems can quickly become obsolete. This necessitates periodic upgrades to incorporate the latest tech and maintain operational efficiency. Periodic defense budget allocations for modernization and tech upgrades can spur growth in the military communications upgrade segment. The integration of newer technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and advanced data analytics into military communication systems can necessitate system upgrades. Systems that reach their end of life or end of support status will either need to be replaced or upgraded, driving growth in the upgrade segment.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The military communications market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region in 2023. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are the regions that were looked at in this market. One of the primary international players operating in the Asia Pacific region is China, India, and Japan, which makes significant investments in the creation of military communications technologies.

Key Players-

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Elbit Systems (Israel), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems(UK), Saab AB (Sweden), Aselsan A.S (Turkey), Viasat Inc (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Leonardo(Italy), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Cobham Limited(UK), Honeywell International Inc(US), are some of the leading companies in the military communications companies. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

