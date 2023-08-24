EQS-Ad-hoc: CELLNEX TELECOM S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
Madrid, 23 August 2023
OPTIONAL REDEMPTION NOTICE
Reference is made to the €600,000,000 1.50 per cent Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2026 and the €200,000,000 1.50 per cent Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2026, ISIN XS1750026186, issued by Cellnex Telecom, S.A. ("Cellnex"), admitted to trading on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Freiverkehr) (the "2026 Bonds"). Terms not defined herein shall have the meaning given to such terms in the Conditions.
According to Condition 15 of the Conditions, Cellnex hereby notifies the Bondholders of its decision, pursuant to Condition 7(b)(ii) of the Terms and Conditions of the 2026 Bonds (the "Conditions"), to exercise its right of redemption of the 2026 Bonds at the option of the Issuer in light of the fact that over 99% in principal amount of the 2026 Bonds originally issued have been either purchased by the Issuer and cancelled or converted into shares through the exercise by Bondholders of their Conversion Rights, in accordance with the foregoing terms:
Yours faithfully,
Mr José Manuel Aisa Mr. Isard Serra
Cellnex Telecom, S.A. Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
End of Inside Information
