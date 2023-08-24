Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AA69 | ISIN: CA4637731015 | Ticker-Symbol: 1IR
Tradegate
17.08.23
20:33 Uhr
0,478 Euro
-0,032
-6,27 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRVING RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRVING RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4820,51013:41
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2023 | 13:02
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 23, 2023 at which:

  • the incumbent directors of the Company standing for re-election, being Akiko Levinson, Quinton Hennigh, Kevin Box, Douglas Buchanan and Haruo Harada, were all re-elected as directors of Irving for the coming year; and
  • Davidson & Company, the incumbent auditors of the Company, were re-appointed auditors of Irving for the coming year.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209
info@IRVresources.com

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776560/Irving-Resources-Reports-Voting-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.