Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 23, 2023 at which:

the incumbent directors of the Company standing for re-election, being Akiko Levinson, Quinton Hennigh, Kevin Box, Douglas Buchanan and Haruo Harada, were all re-elected as directors of Irving for the coming year; and

Davidson & Company, the incumbent auditors of the Company, were re-appointed auditors of Irving for the coming year.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

