Aisa International Launches New Website for Expats in Czechia and the EU

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealth management firm Aisa International has created a new resource to predominately serve U.S. and U.K. expats living in Czechia, although the firm expects this also to be of interest to other nationalities with cross-border financial interests.



The new website, aisainternational.cz, allows U.S. and U.K. expat users to easily find information, advice, and services to optimize their home-country and cross-border investments.

Aisa International's home office is in Prague, Czechia. It coordinates with its financial advisors across Europe through its OpesFidelio network of accredited advisors.

"Aisa International is focusing on the ever-growing number of expats from the U.S. and U.K. who are choosing to relocate to Czechia," said Chris Lean, Aisa International's Chief Invesment Officer. "We have the expertise and legal ability to help create individualized portfolios using expats' existing pensions, savings, and investments, as well as advising on new opportunities and tax advantages between their home country and their new country of residence."

Through the Prague office, Aisa International can serve Czech citizens as well.

Partnerships with other wealth management firms, such as Morningstar, allow Aisa International to provide new services for ISAs and SIPPs that greatly enhance expats' choices and abilities to invest and save wisely. In association with LGT Wealth Management, Aisa International clients can access well-managed ESG funds to round out their portfolios.

"While expats usually find foreign systems and bureaucracies a challenge, managing their financial assets between countries should be a very clear, legal, and lucrative experience," Lean added. "There are numerous companies operating here that do not have the legal licenses, accreditations, certifications, and charters to provide a full range of financial management services. We have spent years acquiring these credentials and the experience that allows us to confidently offer the very best advice and portfolio management that expats can access." Additionally, financial products from Lombard International, Wealins, and OneLife increase Aisa International's extensive range of solutions for investors across the EU, the UK, and the US.

