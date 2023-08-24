Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
KR1 Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 24

24 August 2023

KR1 PLC

Notice of Annual General Meeting

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 10.00 a.m. on 18 September 2023 at First Names House, Victoria Road, Douglas, Isle of Man IM2 4DF, has been posted to shareholders in the Company. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.KR1.io.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

+44 (0)1624 630 630

Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)
Ed Berry

Maxime Lopes

Lynn Begany

+44 (0)7711 387 085

KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io


