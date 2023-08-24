Switzerland's Dhp Technology AG says it plans to deploy new retractable PV systems at 45 motorway service areas in the Swiss cantons of Valais and Bern. The foldable arrays can be retracted and protected during extreme weather conditions or hail storms.Dhp Technology, a foldable PV system supplier, plans to deploy its Horizon foldable PV systems at 45 motorway rest areas in the cantons of Valais and Bern, Switzerland. It will install 35 MW of capacity in cooperation with the ABCD-Horizon consortium, which includes Swiss energy company Aventron, BG Consulting Engineers, and Cargo Sous Terrain. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...