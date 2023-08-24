Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJT4 | ISIN: US05961W1053 | Ticker-Symbol: B4W
Tradegate
22.08.23
17:17 Uhr
20,600 Euro
-1,400
-6,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO MACRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO MACRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,00022,40014:11
22,00022,80013:56
PR Newswire
24.08.2023 | 13:00
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banco Macro S.A. announces that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Banco Itaú Argentina S.A. and its subsidiaries

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: "BMA"; ByMA: "BMA") ("Banco Macro" or the "Purchaser") announces that yesterday it has entered into a stock purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., through its affiliates Itaú Unibanco S.A., Banco Itaú BBA S.A. and Itaú Consultoria de Valores Mobiliários e Participaçoes S.A. (collectively, "Itaú"), pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions (substantially the approval of the transaction by the Central Bank of Argentina ), the Purchaser will acquire from Itaú the shares representing 100% of the capital stock and votes of Banco Itaú Argentina S.A., Itaú Asset Management S.A. and Itaú Valores S.A

The price of the Agreement was set at US$50,000,000, which will be paid on the closing date of the transaction (the "Closing Date"), and an additional amount resulting from a potential adjustment that will be eventually set based on the results obtained by Banco Itaú Argentina S.A., Itaú Asset Management S.A. and Itaú Valores S.A. between April 1, 2023, and the Closing Date.

This press release includes statements concerning potential future events involving Banco Macro that could differ materially from the events that actually occur. The differences could be caused by a number of risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Banco Macro's business. Banco Macro will not update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

IR Contact in Buenos Aires :
 Jorge Scarinci | Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás A. Torres | Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected] | Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.