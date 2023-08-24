The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope's Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk Is Recognized by Consumer Reports, Expands Barista Sesamemilk Distribution in Key Markets

Consumer Reports, the leading independent publication for consumer product information, featured the sesame milk subcategory of Plant Milk and Hope and Sesame ® Sesamemilk in the article 'Is Milk Good For You?', included in their September 2023 'Live Healthier Longer' issue: Sesame milk, described has having a 'toasty flavor', is called out as a core subcategory in plant milk next to almond, oat, soy, cashew, and coconut. Hope and Sesame ® is featured as the category leader in sesame milk, and Hope and Sesame ® Unsweetened Original Sesamemilk is pictured in three places in the article. Hope and Sesame ® Sesamemilk is featured as 'one of the newest types of plant milks to hit supermarkets.'

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) (OTCQB:MYLKF) (FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a foodtech company focused on leveraging cutting-edge ingredient, formulation, and packaging technology to develop breakthrough sustainable food and beverage solutions, is proud to announce that Consumer Reports has recognized both Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and the sesame milk subcategory of plant milk as core next-level developments in the evolution of fluid milk.

"For millions of people, Consumer Reports ('CR') is the trusted source of consumer information and has been since their founding in 1936 as an independent, membership-driven organization - who hasn't consulted CR's objective reporting at some point during an important consumer goods purchase?" said Julia Stamberger, Co-Founder and CEO, Planting Hope. "We're thrilled that CR has highlighted sesame milk as the next evolution on their Milk Timeline, and specifically called out Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk as the subcategory leader."

Excerpts from the September 2023 Consumer Reports Print Edition featuring Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk Expands Distribution

Over the summer, dozens of leading-edge independent cafés across the United States and Canada have added Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk to their menus, including VESTER Café in Boston, who is celebrating their 5-year anniversary with a special recipe Limited Time Offer ('LTO') beverage featuring Hope and Sesame®, the Oreo Sesame Latte.

"VESTER Cafe is proud to feature Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, a product that is not only environmentally sustainable but an equally delicious vegan alternative," said Nicole Liu, owner of VESTER Café, with two locations in Cambridge and South Boston, Massachusetts. "Hope and Sesame® is an easy and responsible way to elevate your coffee program."

VESTER Café Instagram Pre-Marketing Their Upcoming Hope and Sesame® Anniversary Special LTO

Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk has added new café and foodservice distributors servicing more than 1,200 customers across the Midwest and Pacific Northwest regions of the United States:

DWC Specialties

Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk is now distributed by DWC Specialties, a primary distributor to the specialty coffee market serving more than 800 customers from its central hub in Wisconsin, spanning Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota South Dakota, Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan, and Northern Illinois.

"What first got our attention when it came to the Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend was the taste. It's easily up towards the top of the list when it comes to flavor, texture and of course, how well it froths and steams," said Nick Schmitt, Business Development Manager at DWC. "To learn more about the sustainability side of the product has been a bonus. How little water is needed to make their milk and their use of upcycling is great for our environment - even more of a reason to drink Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk! DWC Specialties is excited to be able to offer this product to our customer base."

Pete's Milk Delivery

One of the oldest and most trusted milk delivery companies in the Pacific Northwest, Pete's Milk Delivery has been serving cafés, roasteries, matcha shops, bakeries, restaurants, grocery stores and other food establishments for over 100 years. Based in Kent, WA, Pete's delivers to more than 450 customers from Seattle, WA to Portland, OR - 'ground zero' for the specialty coffee channel in the United States.

Planting Hope Participates in the Western Foodservice & Hospitality/Coffee Fest LA Tradeshow

Through its membership in the Plant Based Food Association, Planting Hope exhibited at the Western Foodservice & Hospitality/Coffee Fest LA tradeshow in Anaheim, California August 5-8th.

Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk was featured alongside RightRice® Protein Rice and Mozaics Real Veggie Chips to restaurant and café operators and distributors, including baristas.

Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Protein Rice, and Mozaics Real Veggie Chips on display at the Western Foodservice & Hospitality/Coffee Fest LA Tradeshow in Anaheim, CA, August 5-8, 2023

About Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk

Hope and Sesame® has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create the world's first commercialized sesame milk. Following in oat milk's footsteps as a category disruptor in Plant Milk, Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is both nutrient-dense and delicious, with a "toasty flavor" and a "nutrition profile similar to that of [dairy] milks," per the September 2023 issue of Consumer Reports. Sesamemilk is planet-friendly and highly sustainable as sesame thrives in hot, dry climates with very little water and doesn't require pesticides or pollinators.

Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk delivers 8g of complete protein per serving (including all nine essential amino acids), comparable to dairy milk but 8x the protein in most almond milks and 2-3x the protein in most oat milks. An excellent source of both vitamin D and calcium, Sesamemilk's core ingredient is the ultra-nutritious pulp upcycled from sesame oil extraction.

Developed in collaboration with master baristas, Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk is specially formulated to perform in hot and iced drinks: it froths, foams, and steams like a dream and makes great latte art!

All Hope and Sesame® products are vegan, Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, free from soy and dairy, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified Plant Based by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is the only plant milk globally that is Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association.

About Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports (CR) is an independent, nonprofit member organization that works side by side with consumers for truth, transparency, and fairness in the marketplace. Consumer Reports works to create a fair and just marketplace for all. Since 1936, CR has been the trusted source for consumers to find credible and trustworthy information they need to make informed choices. Over time, CR's findings shaped purchasing decisions, and regulators and manufacturers began to heed our voice and the needs and interests of consumers. Today, CR reaches an audience of over 15,000,000 people via their online and print editions.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope is a foodtech company focused on leveraging cutting-edge ingredient, formulation, and packaging technology to develop breakthrough sustainable food and beverage solutions. Planting Hope's IP strategy and culture is centered on unlocking the nutrition in the world's most sustainable crops to create on-trend products that are delicious, nutritious, and planet-friendly. Planting Hope brands and products fill key needs for consumers and deliver better operational solutions for Foodservice partners. These are the products that Generation Z is demanding and Generation Alpha will grow up with.

The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® High Protein Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks, and Argo Tea® Cafés. Planting Hope products are currently found in more than 15,000 retail doors and 70,000 total distribution points across North America, and are scaling rapidly across Foodservice channels and distributors, spanning cafés, fast-casual restaurants, and managed foodservice operations, as well as ecommerce and alternate channels. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-led company.

Planting Hope products are available at leading retailers and foodservice establishments across the US and Canada, including CAVA Restaurant Chain, H-E-B, Kroger, Meijer, Publix, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Whole Foods Market.

The 2023 Planting Hope Product Catalog is available here. The Planting Hope Foodservice Catalog, including item codes to order Planting Hope products through DOT Foods, is available here.

