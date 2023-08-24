Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2023) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired, at no cost to the Company, an extensive historical exploration database for the Big Blue project ("Big Blue" or "Project") from an undisclosed third-party. Big Blue is a porphyry-CRD, copper ("Cu") - gold ("Au") - silver ("Ag") - lead ("Pb") - zinc ("Zn") exploration prospect in Elko County, Nevada, which includes the past producing high-grade copper Delker Mine (See February 9, 2023 press release HERE). The newly acquired data is a modern geologic database consisting of detailed mapping, surface geochemistry, drill data and multiple generations of surface and airborne geophysics. The data has been thoroughly validated and incorporated into the Big Blue geologic model and is expected to save significant time and exploration capital to advance the Project to a maiden drill program in 2024. A detailed summary of the historical database is highlighted below.

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration commented, "The acquisition of this historical dataset is a major step forward for the geologic model at Big Blue and significantly accelerates the exploration process for our team. The geophysical surveys in particular highlight multiple potential targets, including porphyry targets and a well-defined, northeast trending structural corridor that extends between the historical Delker copper-gold Mine and Reyna Silver's Medicine Springs CRD project located on our southwestern boundary. This untested structural trend represents a highly prospective, six-kilometer-long target area that is bracketed on both ends by historical copper and base metal mines. The database also suggests that the limited historical drilling that was conducted on the project did not drill deep enough to adequately test geophysical anomalies located directly beneath multi-percent copper mineralization that was historically mined from the Delker Mine and Skarn Hill adit. Our team plans on integrating and reinterpreting the raw data sets to continue building out the geologic mode with the goal of initiating a maiden drill campaign in 2024."

Historical Data Summary:

Geophysics

Two generations of magnetic surveys including a regional airborne survey and high-resolution ground magnetics with a 3D inversion focused on the Delker Mine area (Figure 1 & Figure 2)

Ground gravity survey with supporting 3D inversion (Figure 1)

Two induced polarization ("IP") lines focused on the Delker Mine and Skarn Hill adits

Significance - Airborne magnetics and IP lines highlight potential for porphyry source at depth while ground magnetics and gravity surveys highlight key structural trends

Surface Geochemistry

Individual rock chip samples returned up to 5.5% Cu (Figure 2) A total of 61 historical rock chips have been added to the Ridgeline database ranging from below assay detection limits to 5.5% Cu (avg.0.42% Cu)

251 soil samples were collected on a 100x100m grid within outcrop and shallow alluvium in the Delker Mine area

Significance - Rock chips confirm roughly 1.5 km long trend of high-grade Cu-skarn mineralization on-trend of the Delker Mine and Skarn Hill adit.

Drilling

Six historical drillholes completed by Newmont and Exxon Minerals were drilled on the project for a total of 1,177 meters with the deepest hole reaching a maximum depth of 1,177.3 meters (Figure 1)

Significance - Limited drilling on the property did not drill deep enough to test targets within prospective limestone host horizons

Mapping

Multiple generations of detailed geologic mapping between 1989 and 1992

Significance - mapping highlights copper bearing felsic dikes that crosscut older Jurassic age porphyries in the Delker Mine area

Geochronology

Regional age-dating program highlights up to six generations of Jurassic age porphyry intrusions with multiple copper-bearing felsic dikes that crosscut the Jurassic intrusions

Significance - Jurassic age porphyries are the same age range as Nevada's Yerington copper district with mapped and crosscutting copper bearing dikes in the Delker Mine area suggesting the potential for a Cretaceous age porphyry system (ie: Robinson copper district)

Big Blue Project

Big Blue is located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately seventy-five kilometers ("km") southeast of the city of Elko, NV. The Project includes the past producing Delker Mine, which produced a reported 94,434 pounds of copper at an average grade of 6.2% Cu between 1916-1917 1 and shares its southern boundary with Reyna Silver's Medicine Springs Ag-Pb-Zn Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") project. Mineralization occurs as high-grade skarn located proximal to northeast trending felsic dikes that are interpreted as bleeding off a potential porphyry source located on or near the Big Blue property, which has never been drill-tested. The primary target at Big Blue is porphyry-skarn Cu ± Au-Ag mineralization, which may be the source of distal CRD mineralization at Medicine Springs - analogous to the Butte Valley porphyry Cu-Au system inferred to be a source of CRD mineralization at the Company's nearby Selena project. A large portion of the Project is covered by shallow, post-mineral gravels covering a roughly five (5) km target area resulting in limited surface expression of the porphyry system. The 100% owned Project is comprised of a total of 29 square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground that has seen limited exploration since the early 1900's and will benefit from the Ridgeline's systematic approach to discovery (view Ridgeline's Corporate Deck HERE) .

Figure 1: Plan view map on the left showing Residual Gravity overlying Horizontal Gradient highlighting a proposed northeast trending structural corridor. Reduced to Pole airborne magnetics on the right highlight a kilometer scale magnetics "high" in the Delker Mine area.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/178366_ddd30ac7748e1905_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Delker Mine conceptual x-section A-A' showing 3D inversion of high-resolution ground magnetics survey. Magnetic high sits directly below high-grade Delker Mine and multi-percent copper rock chips associated with felsic dike swarm mapped at surface





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/178366_ddd30ac7748e1905_003full.jpg

QAQC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30 g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5 g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and a 192 km² exploration portfolio across six projects in Nevada and Idaho, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com

