Assays from muscovite samples from pegmatites at the Gathering Lake South project show up to 2,075 ppm lithium (0.208%).

Summary of recent exploration at Gathering Lake: Fifteen new pegmatites mapped and three new beryl bearing pegmatites discovered. Additional 49 more grab samples sent to the lab and 86 more LIBS samples taken. Two new trends along the regional batholith-sediment contact orientation established.

Additional news: Prospected the three projects located in the Case Lake area and identified and sampled eight prospective pegmatites. Most recent exploration at the Cosgrave Lake project resulted in an additional 50 pegmatites being mapped, 71 rock samples sent to the lab and about 100 LIBS samples taken. Received the final LiDAR survey DEM and files for the Wisa Lake Project.

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2023) - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the results of a recent exploration program at one of its many properties located in the Georgia Lake district in Ontario. Beyond Lithium has three properties totalling 6,948 ha in the northeast of the district, namely Gathering Lake South (3,864 ha), Gathering Lake East (986 ha), and the Gathering Lake West (2,098 ha) (Figure 1 and 2) which were the focus of the Company's most recent exploration work. The projects are located in the northeastern region of the Georgia Lake district which is associated with the regional source of LCT pegmatite formation and fractionation, the Glacier Lake batholith.

The exploration program consisted primarily of detailed sampling and mapping at the Gathering Lake South project which led to the discovery of three new beryl-bearing pegmatites with elevated Li muscovite samples. The Company also identified and mapped fifteen new pegmatites and established two new trends following the regional batholith-sediment contact orientation.

Regional samples in the Georgia Lake area were collected in 2008 by Frederick W Breaks Ph. D. for the Ontario Geological Survey1. Results of his research into the rare-element pegmatite and related S-type peraluminous granites in the area outlined an anomalous zone of Cesium (Cs) greater than 15 ppm and Rubidium (Rb) greater than 300 ppm which coincides with most of the known rare-element mineral occurrences in the Gathering Lake area. The two newly identified trends at Beyond Lithium's Gathering Lake South project also envelops samples with Cs of greater than 15 ppm and Rb greater than 300 ppm extending Breaks' rare-element anomalous zone in the area for the potential to explore for new rare-element or LCT pegmatites within the Gathering Lake South project.

"A total of twenty-five samples were collected across our three Gathering Lake projects in June as part of our Phase 1 exploration program (Figure 2)," said Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration for Beyond Lithium. "Of particular interest were four muscovite samples collected from pegmatites outcrops at the Gathering Lake South project which showed assays up to 1,477 and 2,075 ppm (0.148% and 0.208%) in lithium."

"The results published today are significant as they suggest these samples are likely related to beryl-spodumene pegmatites as lithium contents for muscovite from a spodumene pegmatite is usually greater than 1,000 ppm Li and lithium contents for muscovite from a fertile granite is greater than 200 ppm Li. These estimates are based on data collected by Frederick W. Breaks in 2003 and published in a report published by the Ontario Geological Survey2."

Mr. Tsang added: "After evaluating the results which showed the elevated lithium in the muscovite samples and the higher fractionated samples in the southern part of the project, a five day follow up program was carried out by Beyond Lithium team for detailed mapping and sampling at the Gathering Lake South project. The follow up program mapped 15 new pegmatites with local pegmatites measuring up to 20m wide around the south-central area. The crews also discovered three new beryl-bearing pegmatites marked as green stars in the Figure 4 below. The follow up program also collected an additional of 49 grab samples which have been sent to the lab and 86 LIBS samples taken."



Figure 1. The Georgia Lake District



"I could not be more pleased with the progress made by our technical team thus far in 2023," said Allan Frame, President and CEO. "During my 47-year career in the investment business I had the benefit of financing and being associated with multiple major discoveries, including the Snip Deposit now owned by Skeena Resources Ltd. All of these discoveries had one thing in common: an experienced technical team focused on the long-term success of the company. We have such a team at Beyond Lithium. The progress they are making on several of our 64 properties is clearly refining our exploration plans which in the fall will include drilling."

He concluded: "It is important for our shareholders to keep in mind that while we are as anxious as they are to share all assay results as they come in, it is sometimes a better course of action to first consolidate our land position either through staking, optioning or both in certain districts. This can take several weeks, most of which is now behind us. We look forward to sharing additional assay results in the near term."

Geological information on the Gathering Lake area

According to 2003 Ontario Geological Survey report by Breaks2, the northeastern Glacier Lake batholith, where the Gathering Lake projects are located, is significantly more peraluminous or in other words is more fractionated with higher rare-element contents than the southwestern region with A/CNK value varies between 1.00 to 1.98 and is linked to the Gathering Lake pegmatite group including the Nelson and the Koshman spodumene bearing pegmatite showings with grab samples up to 3.22% and 2.88% Li2O illustrated as the Li Showing in the map below (Figure 2)3.





Figure 2. Location of the Gathering Lake Projects and Phase 1 Samples Location

Potassium (K) over Rubidium (Rb) expressed as a ratio (K/Rb) versus Cesium variation plot of samples is a common and convenient diagram to display the fractionation trend or the relative degree of evolution of S-type, peraluminous granites and related pegmatite granites and the rare-element pegmatite groups that fractionated from the parent granitic rocks. With increasing fractionation of the pegmatite-forming melt, the compositions of the potassium feldspar and mica become more enriched in rubidium and cesium thus the fractionation trend points to the lower right corner of the plot as the higher fractionated area.

The K/Rb vs Cs plot of the 25 samples in comparison with the samples collected by Breaks1 from the SW and the NE Glacier Lake batholith and the Gathering Lake pegmatite group established a gradual fractionation trend at the Gathering Lake projects in relation to the Glacier Lake batholith and outlined a higher fractionated sample with 192 ppm Cs was located in the south-central part of the Gathering Lake South project closely related to the highly fractionated sample from the nearby known Gathering Lake pegmatite group (Figure 3).This sample supports the potential presence of more fractionated pegmatites with higher rare-element contents in the Gathering Lake South area.





Figure 3. K/Rb vs Cs Plot of the Gathering Lake Project Samples with Glacier Lake Batholith and Gathering Lake Pegmatite Group (Breaks 2008)

Moreover, the detailed mapping from the follow up program mapped out two East-West trending sediments packages in contact with the batholith. These batholith-sediments contacts coincide with the greater than 15 ppm Cs zone established by Breaks in the area and the three newly discovered beryl bearing pegmatites on the project. The alignment of these beryl pegmatites with the elevated Li muscovite samples and the higher fractionated sample following the batholith-sediment contact delineated two new E-W exploration trends at the Gathering Lake South project outlined in orange in Figure 4.

These E-W orientated contacts between the batholith and sediment are good host and fluid pathway for the formation and the fractionation of pegmatites. As most LCT pegmatites bodies that have been discovered so far show some sort of structural control. Pegmatites tend to be intruded along faults, fractures, foliation and bedding or concordant with the regional foliation in the metamorphic host rock, like the metasediment in contact with the batholith in the Gathering Lake area4. These batholith-sediment contacts and the main foliation orientation in the host rocks become the obvious follow up exploration direction in the area.





Figure 4. Gathering Lake Projects Exploration Trends and New Beryl Pegmatite Locations

Summary of Case Lake Phase 1 Exploration

Beyond Lithium's properties in the Case Lake area are Stimson (1,630 ha), Case Lake South (2,711 ha), and Case Lake North (7.476 ha). Beyond Lithium field crew prospected the three projects last week and was able to locate and sample a few prospective pegmatites at the Case Lake South and North projects. This short program allowed us to assess the accessibility of the three projects and the few samples we collected will give us a baseline for geochemistry of the projects.





Figure 5. Case Lake Area Projects: Stimson, Case Lake South, and Case Lake North

Summary of the Cosgrave Lake Project Most Recent Exploration

On August 1st, 2023, Beyond Lithium announced the discovery of an LCT pegmatite intrusive stock covering an area of over 266 hectares, which is comparable in size to the MNW pluton (351 ha) and the Pine Portage pluton (311 ha). The analogous size of this discovery to other fertile plutons strongly suggests that it has generated substantial amounts of concentrated fluids and volatiles, serving as the source of lithium and rare earth minerals in lithium pegmatite formations in the vicinity.





Figure 6. Beyond Lithium Geological Map of the Cosgrave Lake Project Outlining the 11 km Main NE-SW Trend Conformable to the Sediment Contact

Further to the discovery, Beyond Lithium sent crews to the project for further exploration which resulted in an additional 50 mapped pegmatites, 71 rock samples sent to the lab and about 100 LIBS samples taken.

Summary of Wise Lake LiDAR Survey

A LiDAR survey was completed for the Wisa Lake Lithium project next to the Green Technology Metals' Wisa Project. The final has been delivered for interpretation. The LiDAR data will be a useful exploration tool for identifying potential outcrop and structure on the project. LiDAR is a remote sensing method that is utilized to create digital terrain (DTM) and DEM of the landscape. As the topography of the area is generally flat, a subtle change to elevation high may indicate pegmatite outcrops or features worthwhile to prospect. The Beyond Lithium team will begin the interpretation of the LiDAR data and shortly come up with an exploration plan for the Wisa Lake Project.





Figure 7: Wisa Lake Project Hillshade Map from the LiDAR Survey

Sources:

1 Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2008. The Georgia Lake rare-element pegmatite field and related S-type, peraluminous granites, Quetico Subprovince, north-central Ontario; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6199, 176p.

2 Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2003. Fertile peraluminous granites and related rare-element mineralization in pegmatites, Superior Province, northwest and northeast Ontario: Operation Treasure Hunt; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6099, 179p.

3 Pleson, A.J., 2019. Technical Report On the Gathering Lake Lithium Pegmatite Property.

4 Bradley, Dwight, and McCauley, Andrew, 2013, A preliminary deposit model for lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites (ver. 1.1, December 2016): U.S. Geological Survey Open-File Report 2013-1008, 7 p., https://doi.org/10.3133/ofr20131008.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All collected rock samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed at site. Sample bags were then put in rice bags and kept securely before being sent by road transport or delivered by the crew supervisor to SGS's preparation facility in Red Lake or Sudbury, Ontario, for sample preparation. Pulps are analyzed at the SGS facility in Burnaby, BC. All samples are analyzed with Four-Acid Digestion/Combined ICP-AES/MS package (49 elements). The QA/QC protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials, in this case high concentration and low concentration certified OREAS and CDN lithium standards to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

Beyond Lithium currently has 28,259,658 common shares outstanding.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

