Transforming monoclonal gammopathy management to address an unmet clinical need through an innovative mass spectrometry solution

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the commercial launch of the EXENTSolution, after receiving IVDR certification*. The EXENT solution is a fully integrated and automated mass spectrometry system designed to transform diagnosis and assessment for patients with monoclonal gammopathies, including multiple myeloma which, according to the World Health Organization in 2020, is the second most prevalent blood cancer worldwide[1]. The EXENT Solution is now commercially available in the following countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom.

The EXENT Solution enables clinical laboratories to measure, quantify and track specific endogenous M-proteins and exogenous therapeutic monoclonal antibodies with enhanced analytical sensitivity and specificity in serum. The EXENT Solution is easy to implement in routine laboratory use and features three integrated modules: EXENT-iP500, an automated sample preparation instrument; EXENT-iX500, a Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization Time of Flight Mass Spectrometer (MALDI-ToF MS); and EXENT-iQ, an intelligent and intuitive workflow software, including data review. The analyser is combined with the EXENT Immunoglobulin Isotypes (GAM) immunoassay, a highly sensitive and specific immunoassay for measuring and quantifying IgG, IgA, and IgM.

"The EXENT Solution represents a significant breakthrough in innovation for the detection and monitoring of monoclonal immunoglobulins," said Dr. Stephen Harding, Chief Scientific Officer, Protein Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher.

Traditionally, treatment for monoclonal gammopathies is determined by monitoring M-protein levels, which can indicate tumor size. With remarkable treatment successes in recent years, many patients are achieving M-protein concentrations below detectable limits using standard techniques. However, differences in disease progression persist within this group. The EXENT Solution addresses this unmet clinical need for more sensitive analytical methods that can differentiate between subsets, without initiating invasive bone marrow biopsy techniques too early.

The EXENT Solution was developed with Mayo Clinic intellectual property, combining industry leadership in innovation with Mayo's expertise in monoclonal gammopathy research. The EXENT Solution is intended to aid diagnosis of monoclonal gammopathies and monitoring of multiple myeloma and Waldenström's macroglobulinemia patients.

Key features and innovations of the EXENT Solution include:

Enhanced Analytical Sensitivity: By pushing the boundaries of sensitivity, empowers clinicians and laboratories to monitor patients to a deeper level of response with just a serum sample.

By pushing the boundaries of sensitivity, empowers clinicians and laboratories to monitor patients to a deeper level of response with just a serum sample. Dynamic Monitoring of Unique M-proteins: Tracking specific M-proteins over time, enabling the identification of additional M-proteins produced by emerging clones.

Tracking specific M-proteins over time, enabling the identification of additional M-proteins produced by emerging clones. Advanced Visualization: Presents M-proteins in a visually intuitive manner, supporting clinicians and laboratories to make informed decisions regarding endogenous M-proteins.

Presents M-proteins in a visually intuitive manner, supporting clinicians and laboratories to make informed decisions regarding endogenous M-proteins. Simplified and Less Invasive Serum Testing: Prioritizes patient comfort and convenience by requiring a simple and minimally invasive serum test.

Prioritizes patient comfort and convenience by requiring a simple and minimally invasive serum test. Smart Software with Automated Algorithm Data Processing: Supported by intelligent software equipped with automated algorithm data processing that minimizes manual labor, enhances data accuracy, and expedites analysis.

Supported by intelligent software equipped with automated algorithm data processing that minimizes manual labor, enhances data accuracy, and expedites analysis. Quantification with the Optilite Analyser: In combination with the Optilite Analyser, provides precise quantification of M-proteins for comprehensive and accurate results.

Earlier this year, Thermo Fisher Scientific completed the acquisition of The Binding Site, adding protein diagnostics solutions, including diagnosis and monitoring for monoclonal gammopathies, to its specialty diagnostics portfolio.

The EXENT Solution is not commercially available in the USA or China, future commercial availability cannot be guaranteed. Product availability is subject to country specific regulatory requirements. Contact your local representative for availability in your country. EXENT, EXENT Immunoglobulin Isotypes (GAM) immunoassay, EXENT-iP, EXENT-iQ, EXENT-iX, and Optilite are registered trademarks of The Binding Site Group Limited (Birmingham, UK) in certain countries. Other brand or product names may be trademarks of their respective holders. The EXENT Solution consists of the following CE marked products: EXENT Analyser, IE800 (IVDR Class A, nonsterile), Immunoglobulin isotypes (GAM) for the EXENT Analyser MSR801.M (IVDR Class C), EXENT Immunoglobulin Isotypes (GAM) Control Pack MSQ801.M (IVDR Class C).

