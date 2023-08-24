Duke Energy Awards $1 Million in Grants To Support Community Assistance Programs Across North Carolina

Grants will benefit 39 nonprofits that have experienced increased demand for services

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / As North Carolina communities continue to feel financial strain from the rising cost of basic needs, the Duke Energy Foundation is providing $1 million to support nonprofits dedicated to serving low-income communities. These grants will strengthen capacity and increase the impact of local agencies that are on the forefront of helping North Carolinians with essential services like meals and shelter.

"Duke Energy's long-term success is deeply intertwined with the wellbeing of the communities we serve," said Kendal Bowman, president of Duke Energy North Carolina. "Many nonprofits have experienced unprecedented demand in the last few years. These grants focus on building nonprofits' capacities so they can meet the increased need."

In Raleigh, Oak City Cares has seen a rapid increase in demand from Wake County and the capital region. They are now serving 97% more individuals and families than last year.

"We are so grateful for the ongoing partnership we have with Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation," said Kathy Johnson, executive director of Oak City Cares. "We have seen a 97% increase in guests seeking services at our center and Duke Energy Foundation's investment will help Oak City Cares expand our capacity to serve of our guests in meeting their basic needs and achieving stable housing. Not only are they providing this financial investment, but they are true partners on-the-ground in our work, providing both volunteers and in-kind resources to support our work."

In Winston-Salem, Crisis Control Ministry has seen a significant rise in requests for assistance, with volunteers interviewing over 200 potential clients weekly. In their fifty-year history, the organization has helped more than 100,000 residents in Stokes and Forsyth County meet basic needs and they expect the need for assistance with rent, food and prescriptions to continue to rise.

"Over the years, Duke Energy has been a wonderful partner to Crisis Control Ministry in our mission to support our neighbors in times of crisis," said Margaret Elliott, Executive Director of Crisis Control Ministry. "We are always looking for ways to better serve our community, and the recent grant awarded by Duke Energy will make it easier and more convenient for our neighbors to access our services."

Grants were awarded to the following 39 nonprofits in North Carolina across the state.

Organization County

Oak City Cares Wake County

Raleigh Rescue Mission Wake County

Shepherds Table Soup Kitchen Wake County

PLM Families Together Wake County

CASA Wake County

Good Shepherd Ministries New Hanover County

Bladen Crisis Assistance Bladen County

Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry New Hanover County

Step Up Wilmington New Hanover County

Brunswick County Partnership for Housing Brunswick County

Safe Haven of Pender Pender County

Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina Columbus County

Crisis Control Ministry Forsyth County

Eblen Charities Buncombe County

United Way of Asheville & Buncombe County Buncombe County

Roots & Wings Person County

United Way of the Tar River Region Nash County

Matthews Help Center Mecklenburg County

United Way of Gaston County Gaston County

Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry Union County

Orange Congregations in Mission Orange County

CORA Food Pantry Chatham County

Salvation Army of Lee County Lee County

Greensboro Urban Ministry Guilford County

Cooperative Christian Ministries Rockingham County

Cabarrus Cooperative Christian Ministry Cabarrus County

Stanly Community Christian Ministry Stanly County

Interfaith Assistance Ministry Henderson County

Yokefellow Service Center Rutherford County

Better Health of Cumberland County Cumberland County

Our Daily Bread Christian Food Ministry Richmond County

Hoke County Open Door Soup Kitchen Hoke County

Montgomery County Council on Aging Montgomery County

Caldwell County Yokefellow Caldwell County

Christian Crisis Center Alexander County

South Caldwell Christian Ministries Caldwell County

United Way of Wayne County Wayne County

Lenoir County United Way Lenoir County

Four-Square Community Action Cherokee County

