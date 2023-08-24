Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2023) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or the "Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native Software-Defined Wide Area Networking solutions (SD-WAN), now enables Managed Service Providers (MSP) to increase the reliability, performance, and quality of their AI applications, Voice, Contact Center, and Point of Sale (PoS) solutions with Turnium SD-Access, SD-Light, and SD-WAN.

When a connection to the internet fails or drops, even briefly, businesses that use hosted Voice, Communications, Contact Center, and PoS software cannot make or receive calls or complete debit or credit card transactions. Be it a coffee shop or a major retail chain, or Amazon online, without the ability to service payments or manage customer communications most businesses grind to a halt. According to Payline Data Services, one hour of PoS downtime results in up to $13,000 in business losses.

These issues are solved by Turnium's proprietary software technology. Multiple connections can be bonded together so that if one connection fails, data, voice calls, and transactions can continue. This is done efficiently and securely, with a speedy 300 millisecond failover time making the switchover imperceptible. Turnium also enables Service Providers to scale down their price points for cost sensitive applications while remaining profitable, using off the shelf, readily available hardware.

The SD-WAN market is expected to increase at a 31.6% CAGR from US$3.4B in 2022 to US$54B in 2032, according to Future Market Insights Inc. Turnium SD-Access, SD-Light, and SD-WAN products give Service Providers an affordable, reliable method of ensuring customers maintain connection to hosted services and transaction or banking platforms. The products allow for growth in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) as well as increased customer satisfaction.

Designed for single site customers, Turnium SD-Access enables Service Providers to deliver a single, managed circuit to businesses that want to avoid a disruption in their business, all at a price that is highly affordable.

Turnium SD-Light allows Service Providers to elevate their single-site customer experience by adding real-time link aggregation. Turnium does this by enabling a Managed Service Provider to use up to three active circuits from different Internet Service Providers ("ISPs") and combine them into a single virtual connection without being tied up by the customer's own ISP. Should one of these circuits fail, the customer stays connected to the applications that matter using the other circuits. In SD-Light, one circuit can also be designated as a standby, failover connection and use LTE or Starlink to provide wireless access in addition to hardwired connections.

Turnium SD-WAN is full throttle SD-WAN. It includes all SD-Light features plus unlimited circuit aggregation and private wide area networking (PWAN). SD-WAN enables MSPs to create and manage private, secure, encrypted networks for their customers easily through Turnium's no-code software platform. MSPs can include cloud locations in the private network, so their VoIP, UCaaS or CCaaS platforms are on-net for each customer location.

About Turnium Technology Group, Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offerings are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

