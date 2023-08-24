Nvidia has exceeded all expectations with its quarterly figures. Sales, profit and cash flow increase significantly, the data center segment drives the business of the chip giant. The share price continues to rise after trading hours and pulls the entire industry up with it.

Nvidia: Market expectations demolished!

Expectations were high and many investors had already bet on Nvidia ($471.16 | $NVDA) in recent days, and some analysts had already raised their price targets in advance. The chips of the company from Santa Clara in California continue to find brisk sales. The share price increased yesterday after hours in New York strongly to a new All Time High. This morning in Europe, the stock is already up more than eight percent. At the same time Nvidia pulls up the entire industry and could still provide for a conciliatory stock exchange August at Nasdaq and S&P 500. Yesterday evening, the stocks of competitors such as AMD, Intel and others were already able to gain. In Germany, the papers of Infineon and Aixtron benefited from the results.

Nvidia once came of age with the gaming business. A look at the past few years shows that AI (data center) is now driving growth. Jefferies Securities ...

