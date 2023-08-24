HEICO Corporation: Two HEICO Subsidiaries Supply Mission-Critical Parts on India's Chandrayaan Spacecraft

3D PLUS AND Exxelia Design and Made Components

HOLLYWOOD, FL and BUC, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A and HEI) today reported that two of its subsidiaries, 3D PLUS and Exxelia, supplied mission-critical electronic components on India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which successfully executed a soft landing on the Moon's South Pole yesterday.

HEICO's Buc, France-based 3D PLUS designed and produced sophisticated EEPROM (Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory) and SDRAM (Synchronous Dynamic Random-Access Memory) Modules used on the spacecraft.

HEICO's Paris, France-based Exxelia designed and produced ESA space-qualified Tantalum Capacitors, EMI Filters and inductors used aboard the spacecraft.

Chandrayaan-3 was developed by the Indian Space Research Organization ("ISRO"). The mission launched on July 14, 2023 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre's Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, India and entered lunar orbit on August 5, 2023, before executing its successful soft landing yesterday.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission seeks to measure the Moon's thermal conductivity and temperature, as well as the seismicity around the landing site and to estimate the Moon's plasma density and its variations. The spacecraft will also complete lunar laser ranging studies.

HEICO offered its congratulations to ISRO and its entire team for carrying out a flawless and inspirational mission which landed one of the few remote rovers on the Moon's surface. Pierre Maurice, 3D PLUS's Co-Founder and CEO, along with Paul Maisonnier, Exxelia's CEO, jointly remarked, "We are honored to have been a part of the supplier base for this remarkable spacecraft and to have been part of this historic mission. Our ability to supply these products reflects the unique and talented Team Members we are fortunate to lead at our companies, along with the high-quality components our companies have developed over time."

3D PLUS is the world-leading supplier of advanced high-density 3D microelectronic products, bare die and wafer-level stacking technology meeting the demand for high reliability, high performance and very small size of today's and tomorrow's electronics. Its patented technology portfolio starts with standard package scale upward to die-size and wafer-level stacking processes, and enables stacking heterogeneous active, passive and Opto-electronics. Visit 3D PLUS's website: www.3d-plus.com.

Exxelia is a manufacturer of complex passive components and precision subsystems focusing on highly demanding end-markets, applications and functions. Exxelia's product portfolio includes wide ranges of capacitors, inductors, transformers, resistors, filters, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts serving numerous leading industrial areas such as aerospace, defense, medical, rail, energies and telecommunications. Visit Exxelia's Website: www.exxelia.com.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at http://www.heico.com.

