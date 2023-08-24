Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Challenging Ourselves To Lead in Sustainable Energy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Our commitment to sustainability means striving to create shared value with our stakeholders - empowering people to achieve more, contributing to progress in our communities and protecting the environment we all share.

We are challenging ourselves to lead in sustainable energy - meeting the needs of today while investing in an energy-diverse future. This objective drives us to strengthen the resiliency of our business, innovate for the future and embed sustainability in all we do.

Read about our recent accomplishments and progress toward achieving goals in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of our business in our latest Sustainability Report.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Thursday, August 24, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776622/Challenging-Ourselves-To-Lead-in-Sustainable-Energy

